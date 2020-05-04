ELGi North America expands business into the Portable Compressed Air Market

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELGi North America, a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, a global supplier of compressed air solutions, will, as part of its continued expansion in the compressed air industry, distribute the Rotair range of portable air compressors throughout North America.



ELGi acquired the Rotair brand of portable air compressors in 2012. Based in Caraglio, Italy, since 1946, Rotair SPA manufactures portable air compressors from 75 CFM through 900 CFM. Portable air compressors support various construction, industrial, and infrastructure applications. Powered by diesel and gasoline engines, Rotair’s range of portable air compressors are designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet and reliable. For convenience and mobility, units are available in trailer or skid mount versions.

“Since 2012, ELGi North America has established reliable distribution and brand recognition with its industrial range of air compressors and accessories. The entry into the portable compressor market space will strengthen our presence in the compressed air industry,” said David Puck, President, ELGi North America.

Eight years ago, FTG Equipment Solutions, an industrial distributor based in New Castle, DE, started the representation of the Rotair brand in North America, driving growth and market share in the portables industry. ELGi North America will take over the master distribution for Rotair going forward, allowing FTG to focus its efforts on the distribution and growth of generators, LED light towers, pumps and fuel solutions.

“We are grateful to the FTG team for establishing strong brand awareness for the Rotair product line. We look forward to serving the customers they cultivated over the last eight years. Our focus is to build the business and distribution base by offering best in class products supported by responsive service in North America,” expressed Zeke Hendrix, Vice-President Portable Compressors, ELGi North America.

In addition to the headquarters and main warehouse in Charlotte, NC, Rotair’s range of portable air compressors will be immediately distributed across strategic locations on the West Coast and the Northeastern US. ELGi is also planning other distribution sites to be added as part of the expansion project for the division.

About ELGi

ELGi is a global air compressor manufacturer with a broad line of innovative and technologically superior compressed air systems. ELGi has consistently worked towards ensuring that its customers achieve their productivity goals while keeping the cost of ownership low. ELGi offers a complete range of compressed air solutions from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors, oil-lubricated and oil-free reciprocating compressors and centrifugal compressors, to dryers, filters and downstream accessories. The company’s portfolio of over 400 products has found wide application across industries. For further information on the organization and its products, please visit https://www.elgi.us/

About Rotair SPA



Rotair SPA, has more than 60 years of experience in design, manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of portable compressors, electric compressors and multi-functional mini-dumpers, and hydraulic breakers. Rotair became part of ELGi in 2012. Rotair mobile compressors are used all across the world, responding to the most stringent construction and emission norms. The brand is well-known for their reliability, easy serviceability and adaptability to local conditions and practices.

About FTG Equipment Solutions

FTG Equipment Solutions was established to provide industry leading equipment solutions for the North American market. FTG designs, distributes, and supports Tecnogen Generators, Trime LED Light Towers, Dry Prime Pumps, and Fuel Cubes to the entertainment, construction and industrial sectors. FTG provides industry leading quality, features and support for all of its innovative products.

Contact: Michelle Rodriguez ELGi North America, Marketing Manager michelle.rodriguez@elgi.com

ELGi Portable Compressors - Rotair D185T4F The Rotair D185T4F tow behind portable air compressor is designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet, and reliable. The portable air compressor delivers 185cfm @100psi using the Kohler KDI diesel engine. Available in trailer or skid mount version.



