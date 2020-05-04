Bellerophon Therapeutics to Participate in COVID-19 Panel at Maxim Group’s Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, N.J., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon, will participate in a COVID-19 panel at the upcoming Infectious Disease Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 3:45 PM ET.



Bellerophon’s proprietary inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) delivery system, INOpulse®, has been granted emergency expanded access by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, the Company has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for a randomized study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of INOpulse in patients with COVID-19 who require supplemental oxygen.

Bellerophon Presentation Details Panel: “COVID-19 (Therapeutics)” Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Time: 3:45 – 5:00 PM ET Registration: http://go.pardot.com/l/652223/2020-04-02/j1mqg – Attendees are required to RSVP in order to participate. Attendees not representing an institution must also meet individual criteria outlined in the RSVP process.

Mr. Tenenbaum will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors through Maxim Group. To schedule a meeting, please contact Soraya Dorce at sdorce@maximgrp.com or Brian Ritchie at britchie@lifesciadvisors.com.



About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com .

Contacts At W2O Group: At LifeSci Advisors: Julie Normart Brian Ritchie (559) 974-3245 (212) 915-2578 jnormart@w2ogroup.com britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



