Corona Invites You to #CincoAtHome to Support the Restaurant Community

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona is encouraging consumers to celebrate Cinco de Mayo from home this year by ordering in and supporting their favorite restaurant and bars. Corona is also hosting a livestream benefit concert featuring Dillon Francis along with special guest Diplo, on Tuesday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Twitter (via @LiveNation) and Live from Home, Live Nation’s Virtual Concert Hub. To support restaurant workers, for every viewer that joins the virtual celebration, Corona will donate $1 to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) , up to $500,000. This is in addition to a $1 million donation made by Corona to the RERF in March.



“We know Cinco de Mayo feels very different this year, so we want to give people the opportunity to come together virtually to celebrate, while staying safely apart,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “Restaurants and bars are key partners for the Corona brand family, and we are pleased to show our continued support to their employees via funds generated during our benefit concert. There’s no better way to bring Corona drinkers and music fans together than with good music, tacos and an ice-cold Corona.”

To further showcase the brand’s commitment to its partners, Corona recently released a new #CincoAtHome TV spot , encouraging consumers to support their favorite local establishments and highlighting Corona’s $1 million dollar donation to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Even More Ways Corona is Supporting #CincoAtHome :

Jimmy Kimmel Live! : Tune in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC on Monday, May 4, at 11:35 p.m. ET/8:35 p.m. PT for a special virtual Corona toast with Jimmy and Guillermo.

: Tune in to on ABC on Monday, May 4, at 11:35 p.m. ET/8:35 p.m. PT for a special virtual Corona toast with Jimmy and Guillermo. Delivery: Corona is promoting ways for consumers to enjoy their favorite food and drinks safely at home, including a partnership with Postmates- who is offering free delivery on all food, drinks and convenience orders placed on May 5 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. local time. There’s no minimum required, just enter the code CINCOATHOME at checkout. The brand is also investing resources to drive awareness of home beer delivery through sites like Drizly and Instacart .

Satellite DJ Sets: To get warmed up for the Live Nation benefit concert, join a remote DJ set from local musicians in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Chicago and Dallas live starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT only on the Mad Decent Twitch .

To get warmed up for the Live Nation benefit concert, join a remote DJ set from local musicians in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Chicago and Dallas live starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT only on the . Old El Paso Recipes: Craving the perfect taco recipe for the fiesta? Corona and Old El Paso developed festive recipes to pair with an ice-cold Corona to give consumers inspiration for creating their own at home. Visit CoronaUSA.com or OldElPaso.com to learn more.

As always, Corona encourages consumers 21 and older to enjoy its products and to Relax responsibly®.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About Constellation Brands



At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .

