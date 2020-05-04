PetMed Express, Inc. d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Financial Results and Increases Its Quarterly Dividend to $0.28 per Share

/EIN News/ -- 15% Increase in 4th Quarter Sales

8.4% Increase in 4th Quarter Diluted Earnings per Share

5% Increase in 4th Quarter New Order Sales

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $74.3 million, compared to $64.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 15%. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $7.0 million, or $0.35 diluted per share, compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.32 diluted per share, for the same quarter the prior year, an increase to diluted earnings per share of 8.4%. Reorder sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $65.2 million, compared to $55.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 17%. New order sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $9.1 million, compared to $8.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 5%. The Company acquired approximately 107,000 new customers in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 101,000 new customers in the same period the prior year. The average order size for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $90, compared to $85 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Menderes Akdag, President and CEO, commented: “During the March quarter, due to COVID-19, demand has been strong for the ecommerce channel, with consumers shifting their purchases to online, which has positively impacted our sales. We were more efficient with our advertising in the fourth quarter, and we will continue to focus on optimizing our marketing plan in fiscal 2021. As an essential business, we have been open during our normal business hours without any material disruptions in our operations. We are dedicated to making every effort to ensure pets get the medications they need in these challenging times. We have also taken extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees. Also, so far, we have not seen any material disruptions in our supply chain. But, as it is a fluid situation, we are monitoring and managing it closely. In fiscal 2021, we will continue to be price competitive and will increase advertising to acquire new customers, promote brand awareness, and reinforce brand loyalty.”

The Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly dividend from $0.27 to $0.28 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 22, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This morning at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, Mr. Akdag will host a conference call to review the year-end financial results. To access the call which is open to the public, dial (888) 455-1758 (toll free) or (203) 827-7025. Please call in fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Callers will be required to supply PETMEDS as the passcode. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on May 4, 2020 until May 18, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. To access the replay, call (800) 814-6745 (toll free) or (203) 369-3349 and enter passcode 5500. Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Largest Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.1800petmeds.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for per share amounts) March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (UNAUDITED) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,762 $ 100,529 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $59 and $39, respectively 3,843 2,542 Inventories - finished goods 17,884 21,370 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,529 1,408 Prepaid income taxes - 582 Total current assets 129,018 126,431 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 25,445 27,136 Intangible assets 860 860 Total noncurrent assets 26,305 27,996 Total assets $ 155,323 $ 154,427 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,658 $ 16,275 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,214 2,351 Income taxes payable 471 - Total current liabilities 24,343 18,626 Deferred tax liabilities 970 1,121 Total liabilities 25,313 19,747 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,166 and 20,674 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 20 21 Additional paid-in capital 3,804 12,478 Retained earnings 126,177 122,172 Total shareholders' equity 130,010 134,680 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 155,323 $ 154,427





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except for per share amount)

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (UNAUDITED) (UNAUDITED) Sales $ 74,286 $ 64,565 $ 284,125 $ 283,419 Cost of sales 52,600 43,841 202,879 188,105 Gross profit 21,686 20,724 81,246 95,314 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,413 5,840 25,264 24,767 Advertising 6,205 6,522 22,748 22,148 Depreciation 555 560 2,257 2,225 Total operating expenses 13,173 12,922 50,269 49,140 Income from operations 8,513 7,802 30,977 46,174 Other income: Interest income, net 300 549 1,747 1,864 Other, net 307 256 1,169 1,083 Total other income 607 805 2,916 2,947 Income before provision for income taxes 9,120 8,607 33,893 49,121 Provision for income taxes 2,117 1,987 8,042 11,381 Net income $ 7,003 $ 6,620 $ 25,851 $ 37,740 Comprehensive income $ 7,003 $ 6,620 $ 25,851 $ 37,740 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 1.29 $ 1.84 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 1.29 $ 1.84 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,984 20,491 20,041 20,461 Diluted 20,010 20,501 20,055 20,491 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 1.08 $ 1.06





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

Year Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (UNAUDITED) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 25,851 $ 37,740 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,257 2,225 Share based compensation 2,822 3,097 Deferred income taxes (151 ) 125 Bad debt expense 191 85 (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,492 ) (335 ) Inventories - finished goods 3,486 1,967 Prepaid income taxes 582 206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (376 ) (526 ) Accounts payable 3,383 1,001 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,820 (447 ) Income taxes payable 471 - Net cash provided by operating activities 38,844 45,138 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,311 ) (620 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,311 ) (620 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (21,803 ) (21,925 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (11,497 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (33,300 ) (21,925 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,233 22,593 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year 100,529 77,936 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year $ 103,762 $ 100,529 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,140 $ 11,051 Property and equipment in current assets $ 1,745 $ - Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 246 $ 203







