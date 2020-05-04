There were 338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,376 in the last 365 days.

PetMed Express, Inc. d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Financial Results and Increases Its Quarterly Dividend to $0.28 per Share

/EIN News/ -- 15% Increase in 4th Quarter Sales
8.4% Increase in 4th Quarter Diluted Earnings per Share
5% Increase in 4th Quarter New Order Sales

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $74.3 million, compared to $64.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 15%. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $7.0 million, or $0.35 diluted per share, compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.32 diluted per share, for the same quarter the prior year, an increase to diluted earnings per share of 8.4%. Reorder sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $65.2 million, compared to $55.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 17%. New order sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $9.1 million, compared to $8.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 5%. The Company acquired approximately 107,000 new customers in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 101,000 new customers in the same period the prior year. The average order size for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $90, compared to $85 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Menderes Akdag, President and CEO, commented: “During the March quarter, due to COVID-19, demand has been strong for the ecommerce channel, with consumers shifting their purchases to online, which has positively impacted our sales. We were more efficient with our advertising in the fourth quarter, and we will continue to focus on optimizing our marketing plan in fiscal 2021. As an essential business, we have been open during our normal business hours without any material disruptions in our operations. We are dedicated to making every effort to ensure pets get the medications they need in these challenging times. We have also taken extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees. Also, so far, we have not seen any material disruptions in our supply chain. But, as it is a fluid situation, we are monitoring and managing it closely. In fiscal 2021, we will continue to be price competitive and will increase advertising to acquire new customers, promote brand awareness, and reinforce brand loyalty.”

The Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly dividend from $0.27 to $0.28 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 22, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This morning at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, Mr. Akdag will host a conference call to review the year-end financial results. To access the call which is open to the public, dial (888) 455-1758 (toll free) or (203) 827-7025. Please call in fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Callers will be required to supply PETMEDS as the passcode. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on May 4, 2020 until May 18, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. To access the replay, call (800) 814-6745 (toll free) or (203) 369-3349 and enter passcode 5500. Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Largest Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.1800petmeds.com

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K. 

For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
    March 31,   March 31,
    2020   2019
         
ASSETS   (UNAUDITED)    
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,762 $ 100,529
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful        
accounts of $59 and $39, respectively   3,843   2,542
Inventories - finished goods   17,884   21,370
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,529   1,408
Prepaid income taxes   -   582
Total current assets   129,018   126,431
         
Noncurrent assets:        
Property and equipment, net   25,445   27,136
Intangible assets   860   860
Total noncurrent assets   26,305   27,996
         
Total assets $ 155,323 $ 154,427
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $ 19,658 $ 16,275
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   4,214   2,351
Income taxes payable   471   -
Total current liabilities   24,343   18,626
         
Deferred tax liabilities   970   1,121
         
Total liabilities   25,313   19,747
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized;        
3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a        
liquidation preference of $4 per share   9   9
Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized;        
20,166 and 20,674 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   20   21
Additional paid-in capital   3,804   12,478
Retained earnings   126,177   122,172
         
Total shareholders' equity   130,010   134,680
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 155,323 $ 154,427
         


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 (In thousands, except for per share amount)
                 
     Three Months Ended  Year Ended
     March 31,    March 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
                 
     (UNAUDITED)    (UNAUDITED)    
Sales $ 74,286 $ 64,565 $ 284,125 $ 283,419
Cost of sales   52,600   43,841   202,879   188,105
                 
Gross profit   21,686   20,724   81,246   95,314
                 
Operating expenses:                
General and administrative 6,413   5,840   25,264   24,767
Advertising   6,205   6,522   22,748   22,148
Depreciation   555   560   2,257   2,225
Total operating expenses   13,173   12,922   50,269   49,140
                 
Income from operations   8,513   7,802   30,977   46,174
                 
Other income:                
Interest income, net   300   549   1,747   1,864
Other, net   307   256   1,169   1,083
Total other income   607   805   2,916   2,947
                 
Income before provision for income taxes 9,120   8,607   33,893   49,121
                 
Provision for income taxes   2,117   1,987   8,042   11,381
                 
Net income $ 7,003 $ 6,620 $ 25,851 $ 37,740
                 
Comprehensive income $ 7,003 $ 6,620 $ 25,851 $ 37,740
                 
Net income per common share:            
Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 1.29 $ 1.84
Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 1.29 $ 1.84
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:    
Basic   19,984   20,491   20,041   20,461
Diluted   20,010   20,501   20,055   20,491
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 1.08 $ 1.06
                 


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
     Year Ended
     March 31,
    2020     2019  
             
    (UNAUDITED)        
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $ 25,851   $ 37,740  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash  
provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation   2,257     2,225  
Share based compensation   2,822     3,097  
Deferred income taxes   (151 )   125  
Bad debt expense   191     85  
(Increase) decrease in operating assets    
and increase (decrease) in liabilities:    
Accounts receivable   (1,492 )   (335 )
Inventories - finished goods   3,486     1,967  
Prepaid income taxes   582     206  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (376 )   (526 )
Accounts payable   3,383     1,001  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,820     (447 )
Income taxes payable   471     -  
Net cash provided by operating activities 38,844     45,138  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment (2,311 )   (620 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,311 )   (620 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Dividends paid   (21,803 )   (21,925 )
Repurchase and retirement of common stock (11,497 )   -  
Net cash used in financing activities   (33,300 )   (21,925 )
         
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,233     22,593  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year 100,529     77,936  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year $ 103,762   $ 100,529  
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:  
         
Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,140   $ 11,051  
         
Property and equipment in current assets $ 1,745   $ -  
         
Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 246   $ 203  
         

 

