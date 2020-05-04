Rhode Island Department of Health Leverages SurveyMonkey Enterprise for Agile COVID-19 Tracking System

State and local government, and health care organizations underscore the importance of reliable data to assess, manage and predict the coronavirus impact in real time

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced that the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has deployed SurveyMonkey’s Enterprise Solution and Salesforce Integration in approximately 11 days to assist in COVID-19 tracking efforts. Through its HIPAA-compliant survey offering, SurveyMonkey enables the RIDOH to monitor all individuals exposed to the coronavirus who opt-in through daily survey links sent via SMS text. The data will help the RIDOH to track and monitor the virus’ impact.



“The name of the game here is data. Over time it will be vital for us to have regularly updated information statewide on COVID-19,” said Governor of Rhode Island, Gina Raimondo during a recent press conference addressing these efforts. “That data is going to be gold for us as we manage this crisis—especially after the economy reopens—so we can better understand it.”

Integrating directly into Salesforce workflows and processes, SurveyMonkey Enterprise enables the RIDOH to simplify data collection while syncing real-time feedback of those who elect to be traced. This provides the RIDOH with a robust system allowing them to automate survey distribution, follow-up actions and reporting. The RIDOH then has direct access to the aggregate data to better understand the disease and eventually predict if the virus is going to hit a particular area or population.

As part of the RIDOH's comprehensive efforts around contract tracing and keeping the state's population safe, the survey also enables the RIDOH to track symptoms and duration, gauge constituents’ access to essential services, and automatically direct individuals to the resources that are available through survey logic. The program is voluntary and opt-in for residents.

SurveyMonkey Enterprise integrates with over 100 systems of record and secures confidential data with single sign-on (SSO), data encryption and access controls while offering security features that support customer compliance with data regulations such as HIPAA and the GDPR.

“Real-time data collection is critical during a crisis that is rapidly evolving on a daily basis. We cannot afford to fall behind and need to arm government officials and healthcare professionals with premium insights that drive the decisions that will aid in controlling the pandemic,” said Tom Hale, president at SurveyMonkey. “The team at SurveyMonkey is proud to act as a strategic partner in this process to give leaders the necessary data to take swift and meaningful action.”



Many government and healthcare organizations have realized the importance of data collection, utilizing SurveyMonkey as a pivotal solution to gather these insights. For example, the California Department of Public Health utilized SurveyMonkey to assess surge capacity in order to understand current and future needs of local hospitals. Other agencies using SurveyMonkey to collect important data on COVID-19 include the State of Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services and the City of Chicago. The New Mexico Department of Health is using SurveyMonkey to collect employee feedback and develop new ways of collaborating.

For more information on how SurveyMonkey can support government agencies through the coronavirus crisis with scalable, customizable solutions and professional services to help meet urgent data needs, please contact gov@surveymonkey.com .

SurveyMonkey has made additional efforts to help combat the pandemic including a recent collaboration with COVID Near You to collect diverse data sets across the U.S. to better understand the rapid changes and growth of the virus to improve aid. SurveyMonkey is also providing real-time data, employee engagement survey templates and other resources which can be found here .

