NEW VODKA SODA READY-TO-DRINK BEVERAGE SWEETENED WITH MONK FRUIT CLAWS ITS WAY INTO THE CANADIAN MARKET

SURREY, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s Leading Craft Brewer and Distiller, Central City Brewers + Distillers Ltd., announce the release of Fit Hard Soda, the nation’s first, all natural flavoured, ready-to-drink (RTD), vodka soda beverage sweetened with monk fruit.

As one of the newest ready-to-drink beverages in a market growing in popularity, Fit Hard Soda has zero preservatives, zero carbohydrates and is gluten free. It is also one of the first in the RTD category that derives its sweet taste from monk fruit, a popular natural sweeter that has existed for centuries. Similar in shape to a small gourd, monk fruit grows on a vine and was popular with Buddhist monks in the 13th century, hence its namesake.

“In a time when Canadians are isolating at home, Fit Hard Soda provides an all-natural, sugar-free alternative to the more sugary cocktails and beverages we’re seeing online,” comments Jeremy Nemanishen, Trade Marketing Manager, Central City Brewers + Distillers.

Initially launching in three western provinces: British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, Fit Hard Soda comes in white, standard 355 mL cans. The cans are sold in an easy-to-carry 8-can mixer pack with two of each flavour per pack. To date, four natural flavours of Fit Hard Soda have been released: lemon with rose, mandarin, dark cherry and pineapple.

Fit Hard Soda is available at select retailers across Western Canada. Additional retail partners in central and eastern Canada to be announced at a later date.

“We’re excited to share this homegrown Canadian product with our retail partners and consumers across Canada,” adds Nemanishen. “Fit Hard Soda is a crisp, clean, one-of-a-kind beverage in the ready-to-drink category- it’s nothing to be neutral about.”

Tasting notes:

Lemon Rose

Colour: Clear and carbonated.

Tasting Notes: Refreshing notes of lemon zest combined with a slightly floral note.

Nose: Bright, citrus aroma with a light floral scent.

Finish: Clean and refreshing.

Dark Cherry

Colour: Clear and carbonated.

Tasting Notes: Sweet notes of ripe cherries.

Nose: Fresh cherry pie aroma with a light tartness.

Finish: Crisp and slightly tart.



Mandarin

Colour: Clear and carbonated.

Tasting Notes: Orange pith and light mandarin.

Nose: Sweet orange aroma.

Finish: Quick orange finish.



Pineapple

Colour: Clear and carbonated.

Tasting Notes: Fresh pineapple with a slight acidity and balanced sweetness.

Nose: Sweet ripe pineapple aroma.

Finish: Crisp and sweet finish.



For more information regarding Fit Hard Soda, please visit www.fithardsoda.com.

For access to images and media materials, please visit the online press room at fithardsoda.alchemystsinc.com.

To learn more about Central City Brewers and Distillers, please visit www.centralcitybrewing.com

ABOUT FIT HARD SODA

Fit Hard Soda has no sugar, no preservatives, zero carbs, and is gluten free (you’re welcome). Comes in four, ready-to-drink flavours in an 8-can mixer pack and is only 89 calories per can. Available in B.C., AB and SK. www.fithardsoda.com and @fithardsoda.



