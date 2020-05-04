CloudMD and Save-On-Foods Partner to Pilot On Demand Virtual Patient Care by Integrating Telemedicine Kiosks in Pharmacies

Save-On-Foods is Canada’s largest Western-based grocery and pharmacy retailer with over 170 stores

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Save-On-Foods and separately with Pure Integrative Pharmacy to pilot telemedicine kiosks in nine stores throughout British Columbia.



For 6 weeks starting on May 26, 2020, CloudMD’s telemedicine software and services will be offered free of charge to Save-On-Foods and Pure Integrative Pharmacy clients. Telemedicine kiosks will be installed in existing private consult rooms in participating Save-On-Foods and Pure Integrative Pharmacy locations across BC. Patients will be able to see a doctor for prescription refills and non-emergency health concerns in real time on-site, and after the virtual visit, the prescription can be submitted directly to the same pharmacy for fulfillment. The delivery of these services will be billed under provincial medical plans.

Save-On-Foods is Canada’s largest Western-based grocery chain with over 170 stores across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and in Whitehorse, Yukon. Pure Integrative Pharmacy is one of BC’s leading independent community pharmacies and has been servicing patients with 16 locations across BC since 2008.

In addition to the corporate arrangement, CloudMD and Save-On-Foods are joining forces to help provide home based telemedicine and delivery services (where available) of medications to at risk patients who cannot, or should not, leave self-isolation. BC patients unable to travel out of their homes can advise their CloudMD doctor they require home delivery of their medication and Save-On-Food’s pharmacies will take care of fulfillment and delivery.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “One of our key growth drivers is our kiosk implementation program, and we are excited to work with Save-On-Foods and Pure Integrative Pharmacy on the first major step of the roll out. CloudMD, Save-On-Foods, and Pure Integrative Pharmacy share a community centric vision and are all aligned in maintaining customer focused businesses.” He continued, “Our priority is providing patients with innovative, accessible healthcare when and where they need it and in doing so, integrating the pharmacist into their team-based care. The initial paid pilot program is the first phase of our kiosk implementation and will hopefully lead to long term, mutually beneficial relationship with Save-On-Foods and Pure Integrative Pharmacy.”

About Save-On-Foods

Save-On-Foods is committed to Going the Extra Mile for customers in every community served, every day. Known for its unique approach in customizing each store to best suit the needs of the neighbourhood by carrying more than 2,500 locally-made products from more than 2,000 local growers and producers, the company has been innovating and putting customers first for over 105 years. Save-On-Foods, its supplier partners, team members and generous customers have donated more than $30 million to children’s hospitals and contribute $3 million in donations to food banks across Western Canada each year.

About Pure Integrative Pharmacy

Pure Integrative Pharmacy is one of BC’s leading independent community pharmacies by integrating the conventional pharmacy model with evidence-based complementary medicines and cutting-edge products and services to improve the health and well-being of patients. Pure Pharmacies offer integrity and a personalized pharmacy experience where they listen to, inspire, and empower their clients to take control of their health and enjoy greater vitality, safely and sustainably. Their vision is to bridge the gap between conventional and complementary medicine and become an integrative and accessible hub of health for patients.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

investors.cloudmd.ca

Email: investors@cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.