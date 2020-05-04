The Investors Coliseum Announces Brand New Website

Bringing Companies and Investors Together

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary The Investors Coliseum launched its new website. After several months in development, the new website http://theinvestorscoliseum.com was unveiled over the weekend.

This new website is the result of our decades of experience bringing unique, exciting, and innovative companies to the Global Investing Public. The Coliseum’s objective is to provide our subscribers current and timely information about our Featured Companies. The Investors Coliseum will focus on showcasing small cap equities and stocks that investors have asked us about and that are interested in especially in these changing times. We are a one stop solution for the forward-thinking, opportunity seeking Investors. We have created this unique platform, allowing our subscribers the benefit of our years of experience bringing these equity opportunities and companies to the marketplace.

Mr. Spyros Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder of The Investors Coliseum stated:

"I am extremely excited about our new website, from the first day my partner Chris and I came up with this concept to today we have worked tirelessly on creating a site that not only is informative but showcases real companies in many different sectors in the marketplace."

About PCM and The Investors Coliseum

We work to achieve your key investor relations goals through a multi-faceted approach including an effective strategy, tactical execution, thoughtful advice, and ongoing communication. With 30 plus years of experience in the Canadian Capital Markets and Investor Relations arena, we understand that (now more than ever) the accurate and timely dissemination of information is critical to the investing public. The Investors Coliseum is a dynamic new way for investors to acquire accurate and timely information on public and private companies and their related industries and sectors. By bringing new exciting equity opportunities and companies into the Coliseum, our goal is to provide a top level of communication between themselves and the investing public.



Contact:

Spyros P. Karellas

CEO & Co-Founder

www.theinvestorscoliseum.com

spyros@theinvestorscoliseum.com

Chris Waldron

COO & CO-Founder

www.theinvestorscoliseum.com

chris@theinvestorscoliseum.com

Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., its subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, “Investors Coliseum”) is an online investor community that connects active investors and small cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors. Investors Coliseum is not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory or securities bodies in any jurisdiction. Investors Coliseum has in no way passed upon the merits of any of the featured companies or current deals and has not reviewed the content of any disclosure provided by such companies for adequacy or accuracy.



