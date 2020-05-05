Covid-19 And Its Effect On Mental Health- Antidepressant Drugs Sales Increase

The global antidepressants market is expected to grow from $14.3 billion in 2019 to about $28.6 billion in 2020 as mental health issues are expected to surge due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic making an impact on the global economy. The market is Globally, rising cases of mental health disorders are the key factor in the growth of the antidepressant drug industry, as many customers rely on these medications to counter depression, anxiety disorder etc. Antidepressant medications are used in conditi

The latest study by The Business Research Company states that the global antidepressants market is expected to reach $19 billion by 2023.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antidepressants market has surged during the covid-19 outbreak. The increasing number of cases and fatalities is affecting mental health of the people by elevating anxiety worldwide. People who are already living with mental health problems are experiencing increased stress levels over the Covid-19 outbreak. This has triggered the demand for antidepressant drugs.

Globally, rising cases of mental health disorders are the key factor in the growth of the antidepressant drug industry, as many customers rely on these medications to counter depression, anxiety disorder, etc. Antidepressant medications are used in conditions such as depression, OCD, childhood enuresis, major depressive disorder, severe anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety disorder, etc. Globally, the percentage of people with depression varies from 2% to 6%, and the elderly are at greater risk of depression relative to other age groups. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, about 264 million people of all ages worldwide suffered from depression. Therefore, rising cases of mental health disorders are also expected to drive the growth of the antidepressant market.

The global antidepressants market is expected to grow from $14.3 billion in 2019 to about $28.6 billion in 2020, as mental health issues are expected to surge due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic making an impact on the global economy. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $19 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% through 2023.

Antidepressants are drugs that can help to alleviate depressive symptoms, social anxiety disorder, anxiety disorders, seasonal affective disorder, and dysthymia, or moderate persistent depressive, as well as other conditions. The antidepressant medications available include the antagonists of SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake, MAOIs or monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, tetracyclic antidepressants, and others.

The treatment for resistant depression is a key trend in the antidepressant market. Ketamine is the new treatment that is used for anesthesia during surgery, stimulates the development of glutamate, and prompts the brain to form new neural connections. It makes the brain more adaptable and capable of developing new pathways and helps people to create more optimistic thoughts and behaviors. In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ketamine, an anesthetic that has made waves for its surprising antidepressant effect. Since treatment with esketamine may be of great benefit to patients with treatment-resistant depression (meaning conventional therapies have not benefited them), the FDA has speeded up the approval process to make it available more rapidly.

