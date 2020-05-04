Update in Lawsuit against Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: APYX shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On April 17, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Apyx Medical Corporation /k/a/ Bovie Medical Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint, that, as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company’s application for regulatory clearance, that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On September 3, 2019, an amended complaint was filed, and on October 3, 2019, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.



On March 11, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



Those who purchased Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.