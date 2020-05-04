Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Announces Conference Participation for May 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2020:



Canaccord 2020 Cannabis Conference, Virtual Event, May 12, 2020: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will participate in a presentation at 10 a.m. EST and one-on-one meetings.

The 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, Virtual Event, May 27, 2020: Head of Capital Markets Andy Grossman will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Media Contact:

Linda Marsicano

VP, Corporate Communications

lmarsicano@gtigrows.com

773-354-2004

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Dooley

Chief Strategy Officer

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Source: Green Thumb Industries



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.