Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo and Challenger Bank Market 2020
Report Summary:
The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Neo and Challenger Bank. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast still the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.
Neo and Challenger Bank are fintech based financial providers that provided services digitally, includes companies that applied for their own banking license (categorized as Challenger Banks). and companies that partnered with a traditional bank to provide those financial services (categorized as Neo banks).
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Neo and Challenger Bank market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The following players are covered in this report:
Atom Bank
Movencorp
Simple Finance Technology
Fidor Group
N26
Pockit
Ubank
Monzo Bank
MyBank (Alibaba Group)
Holvi Bank
WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)
Hello Bank
Koho Bank
Rocket Bank
Soon Banque
Digibank
Timo
Jibun
Jenius
K Bank
Kakao Bank
Starling Bank
Tandem Bank
Neo and Challenger Bank Breakdown Data by Type
Neobanks
Challenger Banks
Neo and Challenger Bank Breakdown Data by Application
Personal Consumers
Business Organizations
Segmental Analysis: -
The industry Neo and Challenger Bank is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Neo and Challenger Bank. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Neo and Challenger Bank Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Neobanks
1.4.3 Challenger Banks
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Personal Consumers
1.5.3 Business Organizations
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Neo and Challenger Bank Industry Impact
.……
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Atom Bank
13.1.1 Atom Bank Company Details
13.1.2 Atom Bank Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Atom Bank Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction
13.1.4 Atom Bank Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Atom Bank Recent Development
13.2 Movencorp
13.2.1 Movencorp Company Details
13.2.2 Movencorp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Movencorp Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction
13.2.4 Movencorp Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Movencorp Recent Development
13.3 Simple Finance Technology
13.3.1 Simple Finance Technology Company Details
13.3.2 Simple Finance Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Simple Finance Technology Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction
13.3.4 Simple Finance Technology Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Simple Finance Technology Recent Development
13.4 Fidor Group
13.4.1 Fidor Group Company Details
13.4.2 Fidor Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Fidor Group Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction
13.4.4 Fidor Group Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Fidor Group Recent Development
13.5 N26
13.5.1 N26 Company Details
13.5.2 N26 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 N26 Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction
13.5.4 N26 Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 N26 Recent Development
13.6 Pockit
13.6.1 Pockit Company Details
13.6.2 Pockit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Pockit Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction
13.6.4 Pockit Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Pockit Recent Development
13.7 Ubank
13.7.1 Ubank Company Details
13.7.2 Ubank Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Ubank Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction
13.7.4 Ubank Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Ubank Recent Development
13.8 Monzo Bank
13.8.1 Monzo Bank Company Details
13.8.2 Monzo Bank Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Monzo Bank Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction
13.8.4 Monzo Bank Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Monzo Bank Recent Development
13.9 MyBank (Alibaba Group)
13.10 Holvi Bank
Continued…..
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
