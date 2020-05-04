IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the advent of technology and increased penetration of the Internet worldwide, telehealth and mhealth have emerged as alternatives, especially for treating people in remote areas. Telehealth provides remote delivery of healthcare related services using telecommunication technologies. mHealth is another solution that delivers quality healthcare to remote areas. It leverages mobile devices to address problems of accessibility and affordability.
Telehealth involves the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long distance patient/clinician contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions. As well as provider distance-learning; meetings, supervision, and presentations between practitioners; online information and health data management and healthcare system integration. mHealth is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and PDAs, and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection.
In 2018, the global IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE Healthcare
McKesson
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Aerotal Medical Systems
Agfa-Gevaert
AMD Telemedicine
Bosch Healthcare
Cardio Net
Cisco Systems
GlobalMed
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Polycom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Telehealth
mHealth
Market segment by Application, split into
Education and Awareness
Helpline
Diagonostic Support
Treatment Support
Disease Surveillance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Telehealth
1.4.3 mHealth
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Education and Awareness
1.5.3 Helpline
1.5.4 Diagonostic Support
1.5.5 Treatment Support
1.5.6 Disease Surveillance
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Market Size
2.2 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
.....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 GE Healthcare
12.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Introduction
12.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.2 McKesson
12.2.1 McKesson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Introduction
12.2.4 McKesson Revenue in IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 McKesson Recent Development
12.3 Philips Healthcare
12.3.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Introduction
12.3.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Siemens Healthcare
12.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
12.5 Aerotal Medical Systems
12.5.1 Aerotal Medical Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Introduction
12.5.4 Aerotal Medical Systems Revenue in IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Aerotal Medical Systems Recent Development
12.6 Agfa-Gevaert
12.6.1 Agfa-Gevaert Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Introduction
12.6.4 Agfa-Gevaert Revenue in IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Agfa-Gevaert Recent Development
12.7 AMD Telemedicine
12.7.1 AMD Telemedicine Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Introduction
12.7.4 AMD Telemedicine Revenue in IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 AMD Telemedicine Recent Development
……Continued
