US Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style - Ken Research

US Corporate Training industry report

US Corporate Training Market Driven by Growing Skill Gap with Disrupting Technology Stack & Penetration of Self Paced, Live Instructor Led Online Training Modes

USA, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changing working style and increasing use of technology will drive the employee training demand. Companies will shift from the traditional classroom training to the digital training set-up which will enable businesses to operate efficiently while ensuring employee safety.As more than 70% of businesses in United States are working from home in response to the novel coronavirus, classroom trainings schedule in the month of June have been either postponed or are cancelled. Does this mean employers are going to pause the re-skilling process?Currently, there are unprecedented economic challenges which have dampened the overall business environment. Companies are experiencing falling consumer demand and are losing excessive amount of money. Various companies are also expected to resort to downsizing to compensate for the loss. As a part of business cost cutting, companies are also expected to slacken their training expenditure.However, companies cannot completely stop the process of employee skilling and up-skilling. Increasing digitalisation of business operation and growing need to adapt to the remote workstyle will lead to requirement of both unit-level up-skilling as well as organisation wide transformational training. As a part of the company’s COVID response strategy there will be increase in demand of technical as well as non-technical training such as teaching remote-working skills, remote-management skills, leadership skills in time of crisis and others.Online training will come to the rescue of business to help them revive from the situation and also to maintain social-distancing protocols that will ensure safety. However online training process is highly dependent on technology which will compel companies to resort to outsourcing the training to ensure efficient training delivery. Enterprises can also leverage on the train the trainer services to prepare managers. Companies will be also looking to explore different digital learning methodologies such as virtual learning, social learning, mobile learning and micro learning platforms.According to the report by Ken Research titled “ US Corporate Training Market Outlook to 2025 – Driven by Growing Skill Gap with Disrupting Technology Stack and Penetration of Self Paced, Live Instructor Led Online Training Modes” the online training demand will value more than USD 40 billion by 2025. Companies will be looking for development of customised training strategies in sync to its COVID response strategy to enable employees to adapt and evolve from the crises.Key Segments Covered: -By End User IndustryBFSIIT and TelecomHealthcareAutomotiveManufacturingBy Training ServicesTechnicalLeadershipManagerialSalesCustomer SupportBy Delivery ModeClassroom TrainingBlended TrainingVirtual TrainingOnline Training (No Instructor)By Organizational SizeLarge Companies (+1000 Employees)Medium Companies (500-1000 Employees)Small Companies (0-500 Employees)By DesignationManagerialNon-ManagerialIntegratedBy DeploymentOn-SiteOff-SiteBy Training TypeCustomizedOpenCompanies Covered:GP StrategiesFranklin CoveyNIITLearning Tree InternationalGlobal KnowledgePluralsightCentre for Creative LeadershipSkillsoftUdemyUdacityCourseraSimplilearnKey Target AudienceCorporate Training CompaniesEducation PlatformsCorporate Training AggregatorsCorporate OrganizationsManagement ConsultantsCorporate TrainersMHRDEducation AssociationsTime Period Captured in the Report: -Historical Period: 2014–2019Forecast Period: 2020-2025Key Topics Covered in the Report: -US Corporate Training Market RevenueUS Corporate Training Market AnalysisUS Corporate Training Market Growth RateUS Corporate Training Market ForecastUS Employee Training IndustryEmployee Skilling Industry in USUS Ed-Tech Market GrowthUS Corporate E-Learning IndustryUS Corporate Training End- User IndustryTraining industry in the U.SCorporate Training Companies in U.SFor More Information on the Research Report, refer to below links:Related Reports by Ken Research: -Contact Us: -Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



