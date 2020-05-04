Coronavirus - Nigeria: 170 new cases of COVID-19

170 new cases of COVID-19; 39-Lagos 29-Kano 24-Ogun 18-Bauchi 15-Kaduna 12-FCT 12-Sokoto 8-Katsina 7-Borno 3-Nasarawa 2-Adamawa 1-Oyo

2558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 400

Deaths: 87



