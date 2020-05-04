Global Sugar Confectionery Market Growth Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Revenue and Forecast

A new market study, titled “Global Sugar Confectionery Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

May 4, 2020

Sugar Confectionery Market

Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. Exact definitions are difficult. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad and somewhat overlapping categories, bakers' confections and sugar confections. The global Sugar Confectionery market is valued at 4590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

The sugar confectionery market is in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, increase in gifting trend, and growth in retail market are expected to drive the demand soon. In addition, rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging countries such as China and India are anticipated to augment the market during the analysis period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ferrara Candy

HARIBO

Mondelez International

Nestle

Perfetti Van Melle

Wrigley

Adams and Brooks Candy

American Licorice

Anthony-Thomas Candy

However, growth in health awareness globally and rise in instances of diabetes are estimated to hamper the sugar confectionery market growth. Key players in the region invest on advertising campaigns and marketing to enhance their brand recognition and influence in the sugar confectionery industry.



The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sugar Confectionery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. This report studies the global market size of Sugar Confectionery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sugar Confectionery in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Sugar Confectionery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Market size by Product

Hard-Boiled Sweets

Caramels and Toffees

Gums and Jellies

Medicated Confectionery

Mints

Others

This report also studies the global Sugar Confectionery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by End User

Dessert

Drinks

Ice Cream

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sugar Confectionery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sugar Confectionery market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sugar Confectionery companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sugar Confectionery submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

