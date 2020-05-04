Defence Exports 2020 Will Examine Supply Chain Challenges for the Defence Trade in a Post COVID-19 World

Defence Exports 2020

Defence Exports 2020 will highlight and address some of the issues surrounding COVID-19, with an exclusive presentation by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittmann

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most significant topic affecting global trade at the moment is COVID-19. The spreading of the virus has caused deliveries and payments to be held up, and the movement of freight is facing delays and cost overruns due to border closures.Not only this, the UK left the EU at the end of January and still needs to negotiate trade deals. However, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that Brexit trade talks have been delayed indefinitely, resulting in uncertainty for the UK.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Defence Exports 2020 will highlight and address some of the issues surrounding COVID-19, with an exclusive presentation by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittmann:"Supply Chain Challenges for Defense Contractors in a Post COVID-19 World"• National security risk regulations to components or products• Impact of unilateral export controls• Supply limits for foreign technology and items in US government contactsPresented by Ms Nancy Fischer, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittmann LLPAs the landscape of defence trade is currently uncertain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, September's Defence Exports conference will be an ideal time to come together to share ideas, collaborate and discuss how global trade will move forward.Interested parties can learn more or register for the conference at http://www.defence-exports.com/EINpr3 --END—Defence Exports 202016th – 17th September 2020London, United KingdomSponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and PillsburyFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



