Global Smart Lighting Market Segments, Market Size, Market Definition, And Trends

The Business Research Company's Latest Report On Smart Lighting Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart lighting market is expected to grow from $11.03 billion in 2019 to $11.40 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 3.36%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $18.58 billion in 2023 at a significant rate of 17.69%. Supportive government initiatives boost the demand for smart lights, thus driving the market for smart lighting. The harmful effects of smart lights such as LEDs on health restrict the growth of the smart lighting market.

The smart lighting market consists of sales of smart lighting products and services used as a lighting medium for ensuring energy efficiency. The use of sensors for instances like automatic light dimming or adjusting the brightness of light depending on the mood of the user is some of the features of smart lighting. A smart lighting system ensures high-cost savings and lower energy usage.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Smart Lighting Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3091&type=smp

The global smart lighting market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product - Smart Bulbs; Fixtures; Lighting Controls

By Application - Commercial; Government; Residential; Others

By Light Source - LED; HID; Others

By Communication Technology - Wired; Wireless

By Geography - The global smart lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American smart lighting market accounts for the largest share in the global smart lighting market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Smart Lighting Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-lighting-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Trends In The Smart Lighting Market

The use of Li-fi (Light Fidelity) network is the latest trend in the general lighting market. Li-Fi is a wireless optical networking technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for data transmission. The Li-fi bulbs are equipped with a small chip that modulates the light used for data transmission.

Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart lighting market overviews, analyzes and forecasts smart lighting market size and growth for the global smart lighting market, smart lighting market share, smart lighting market players, smart lighting market size, smart lighting market segments and geographies, smart lighting market trends, smart lighting market drivers and smart lighting market restraints, smart lighting market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart lighting market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global Smart Lighting Market

Data Segmentations: Smart Lighting Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Smart Lighting Market Organizations Covered: Koninklijke Philips NV, Cree Inc., General Electricity Company, Acuity Brands Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Dialight, Honeywell Inc., Osram Licht AG

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, smart lighting market customer information, smart lighting market product/service analysis – product examples, smart lighting market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global smart lighting market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Smart Lighting Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the smart lighting market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Smart Lighting Sector: The report reveals where the global smart lighting industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2020:

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2020

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Backlight LED Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.