Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments, Market Size, Market Definition, And Trends

The global molecular diagnostics market was worth $8.62 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82% and reach $12.09 billion by 2023.

The Business Research Company's Latest Report On Molecular Diagnostics Market Global Report 2020

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow at a rate of about 8.82% and reach $12.09 billion by 2023. The global prevalence of infectious diseases and cancers of different forms drives the molecular diagnostics market. However, the complex regulatory frameworks delaying the approval of new molecular diagnostics tests is a key factor hampering the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.

The molecular diagnostics market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics services and related products. Molecular diagnostics is a term used to describe a class of techniques that are used to examine biological markers in the genetic code (genome) of an organism and to determine how their cells express their genes as proteins.

The global molecular diagnostics market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR); DNA Sequencing; Next-Generation Sequencing

By Product - Instruments; Reagents and Consumables; Software & Services

By Application - Oncology; Pharmacogenomics; Infectious Diseases; Genetic Testing; Neurological Disease; Cardiovascular Disease; Microbiology; Others

By End-User - Hospitals; Laboratories; Others (Blood Banks, Home Health Agencies, and Nursing Homes)

By Geography - The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American molecular diagnostics market accounts for the largest share in the global molecular diagnostics market.

Trends In The Molecular Diagnostics Market

Advances in genomics and proteomics is a key trend driving the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a recent development in genomics that helps in discovering new approaches to molecular diagnosis for disease diagnosis and pathogenesis of diseases. This enables better monitoring and a fast diagnosis. ajor organizations are investing to have a competitive edge.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Organizations Covered: Becton, BioMérieux SA., Danaher Corporation, Grifols, Hologic Inc., Novartis AG, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott and Dickinson and Company

