International Bestselling Author, Tom Nelson, Releasing 5-Star Reviewed Book, “Livin’ After Midnight”, On May 6th, 2020

Tom Nelson Livin' After Midnight by Tom Nelson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people are quarantining and working from home, amid a pandemic that has engulfed the globe. Folks have started new activities that were limited because of their usually hectic schedules, and some have bounced back into reading. Now more than ever, people are looking to escape their everyday rituals of life, and wind down for the evening with a good book. Bestselling author, Tom Nelson, and recipient of the "Best of Los Angeles Award," has announced that his 5.0-star rated book on Amazon, "Livin' After Midnight”, will be available for physical paperback purchase on Amazon beginning Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Holding #1 spots in several international categories, "Livin' After Midnight" , is an account of Tommy's life, a young fugitive, as he stumbles through one adventure after another. Eventually, he grows up to become Tom, an ex-con for a Peruvian drug cartel trafficking cocaine into LA. Tom is a handsome rogue who falls into the good graces of the Cartel after standing up for a complete stranger in jail. Tom’s life is filled with exciting, dangerous adventures that he is lucky to have survived. From fights in the LA County jail to shootouts in Downtown and South Central Los Angeles, Tom has seen and done it all. Miraculously, he is still alive to tell these tales.

Our journey spans two decades of the wildest, craziest and funniest adventures you can possibly imagine. Just another day in the life of a drug addict and trafficker. “Livin’ After Midnight” also tells of forbidden love and incredible friendships. Bonds that remain unbroken to this day!

During the Los Angeles crack epidemic, author Tom Nelson was a drug trafficker. His clientele ranged from Hollywood celebrities to selling drug houses in Downtown and South Central LA. That life ended when Tom was arrested in 1997 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Today, Tom is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist who gives back to the communities that he once hurt by doing public speaking and other forms of community outreach. Tom is also the founder and president of the Kelly Maddon Foundation that assists provide administrative and financial assistance to local domestic violence organizations.

With several favorable reviews on Amazon and earning a whopping 5.0-star rating, "Livin' After Midnight" makes for a great true crime read and escape while quarantining from the comfort of your home. One reviewer writes, “This is a page-turner”. They continue by saying, “Sheltering in place for Coronavirus, I read this in two sittings. I didn't know whether to love or hate the main character who I believe is modeled on the writer himself (?) but anyway it's a really good book and I recommend it if you want a true crime interesting book to read.

It can be very difficult for most people to keep themselves indoors for a prolonged period of time. So having a book ranked # 1 in Noir Crime (USA) will certainly change things to help pass the time and escape.

Tom Nelson

https://musclemechanics.com/tom-nelson/

Tom Nelson is West Hollywood’s Top Trainer and owner of Muscle Mechanics, which is a gym that is completely private, fully stocked with commercial quality exercise equipment.

Tom has been a fitness enthusiast his entire life but decided to make it his career 15 years ago. In that time, Tom scored the highest in the history of the ISSA certification board, built the largest Private Training Facility in Los Angeles and have been named West Hollywood’s Top Trainer by his peers in the fitness industry. He has also had an outstanding record as a bodybuilding and figure trainer that is unequalled in the industry – 5 first place wins for men in bodybuilding and 16 first place wins for women in figure contests.

As opposed to simply being a Fitness Trainer, Tom considers himself to be a Fitness Teacher. In all his years as a Fitness Teacher and Nutrition Specialist, Tom has learned that the more someone understands about what they are trying to accomplish, the more successful they will be at it. So, instead of simply telling you what to do in each session, Tom teaches you how to exercise properly, which means you learn the most effective, efficient and safest ways to exercise.

In addition, he will teach you “everything” you need to know about nutrition and how to apply that knowledge to your life. Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists in the Los Angeles area, and has developed a system (patent pending) that simplifies nutrition so anyone can understand it. You will know exactly what to eat, and when, in order to accomplish any goal you set for yourself. You will also understand how to effectively “cheat” on your nutrition plan with absolutely no guilt.

Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists and Trainers in the Los Angeles area. His goal is to reach as many people as he can to spread his message of fitness and nutrition. “While my achievements are very public and well documented, it is my lesser-known accomplishments that are the most rewarding: helping many people lose over 100 pounds; providing nutritional guidance that can reverse illness and disease; improving quality of life for seniors; sponsoring Olympic and Paralympic Athletes; and, of course, the volunteer work that I do,” states Tom Nelson. “These are the things that make my job and life interesting, challenging, fun and rewarding!”



