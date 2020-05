Coronavirus - Nigeria: Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 10

Highlights

• No new case was reported today

• Eighteen (18) alerts were received and 12 were investigated

• 8 almajiri returnees from Gombe State were taken to Fufore LGA and are being quarantined

Epidemiological summary

As at 2nd May 2020, 87 suspected cases have been reported. 4 confirmed positive (1 each from Yola North, Yola South, Hong, and Mubi North LGAs), 20 negatives and 67 pending. No death has been reported.

