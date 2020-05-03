Coronavirus - Nigeria: Katsina State has a total of 38 confirmed cases as at 11:55pm May 2 2020

Two cases previously reported in Katsina were repeat tests.

Therefore, as at 11:55pm May 2 2020, Katsina State has a total of 38 confirmed cases



