BENGALURU, INDIA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTIA Eyes the Indian Subcontinent with its Payments Partner "Payments2.0" to open P2P Crypto Exchange.

Singaporean based WTIA – The World Token Issuing Alliance has teamed up with 2019 Most Innovative Indian Payments Company shortlisted by Fintech India Awards “Payments2.0” to setup and launch a P2P Crypto Exchange under the brand "NtrustOne" in India capitalizing on the recent curbs on virtual crypto-currency trading lifted by the Honorable Supreme Court of India.

It’s a very positive sign that has come through, something that we have been waiting for and expecting for two years now, in fact India will be just the beginning of our Global Quest in the P2P exchange market quipped Chairman Keun-Young Kim, WTIA

RXR, the native currency of WTIA which forms the backbone of WTIA ecosystem will be the first currency to be launched along with BTC, ETH and other all trading on this most user-friendly P2P exchange enabling even newbies to try their hand in the otherwise much coveted Crypto World set aside for the elite.

We will launch RXR tokens to involve our community in helping us build out on our global exchange WTIAX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to our success. This helps us stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain - to share the rewards of our success with our early adopters and supporters, continued Minsoo Kaycee Kim, CEO – WTIA

Mitish Chitnavis, The Architect behind the program was ecstatic at this new venture concluded via a virtual conference call between Bengaluru, Seoul and Singapore amid the Covid19 lockdown. He further added that we technically have no geographical boundaries in the virtual world. India was doing very well in terms of trading volumes, contributing about $50 million to $60 million per day before the RBI ban, he concluded.

Many investors firmly believe peer to peer (P2P) exchanges will see inflow of capital, similar to what has been happening globally. Crypto founders, investors and industry bodies are very optimistic that the recent easing order by the Honorable Supreme Court of India would open up more avenues for a crypto-currency ecosystem to be built.

What will be the distinguishing factor between us and others is "Our Community". With our groups of already existing offline "Verified Traders" across the diaspora, we will ensure that educating the aspirational masses will be done and delivered on a more personal level hence creating a tightly knit ecosystem integrating "Crypto2Crypto", "Fiat2Crypto", and vice-versa with confidence added Rohan F. Britto, Managing Director - WTIA, MEA and Europe

The new platform will include a P2P exchange and will be connected to enable banking channels for fiat deposit and withdrawals, which will be the entry point into the crypto world for one and all. The clarity that the judgment has brought, will surely help crypto adoption as a whole and which in turn will see a spike in volumes.

About WTIA

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and Capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities and sophisticated applications. Governments and Large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholder engagement have teamed up with this allaince.

WTIA is a network of some of the world’s top business, infrastructure development, blockchain advisors and discerning investors, bringing capital, technology and know-how to developing countries and large multi-national corporations.



