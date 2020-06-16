California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to See to it That A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives A Much Better Compensation Result

"The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in California receives the best possible compensation results.” — California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in California receives the best possible compensation results. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for their clients.

The Advocate says, "We fear that many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in California will be diagnosed with late stage mesothelioma because of the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms-and we fear at least initially the Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma was diagnosed with pneumonia or COVID-19. Being diagnosed with a late stage mesothelioma means the Navy Veteran or person with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure and or their family need to move quickly if they hope to get the best compensation results."

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocates services are available to US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: https://mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma