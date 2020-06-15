Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alaska to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Much More Comprehensive Compensation Result

"We are urging a Navy Veteran anywhere in Alaska who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran anywhere in Alaska who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he has a very solid track record in Alaska. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlement results for people like this.

"Because of the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have almost identical symptoms it is likely a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Alaska was initially diagnosed with pneumonia-COVID-19. As a result of this valuable time was lost for the person with mesothelioma. If this sounds like your husband or you dad-please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst will be able to explain how the mesothelioma compensation process works along with what your compensation claim might be. We are certain if you call Erik Karst you will be happy with his wisdom and skill when it comes to getting the best possible compensation results. Please don't settle for less." www.karstvonoiste.com

The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s free services are available to a Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the State of Alaska including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer or Nome. https://Alaska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchorage: https://alaskaregional.com/.

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage: https://alaska.providence.org/locations/p/pamc.

* The University of Washington Cancer Clinic:

https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/mesothelioma-overview.cfm

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma