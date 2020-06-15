North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges A Person with Mesothelioma in North Carolina to Not Get Stuck with Freebies and to Focus in Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Results

North Carolina

"We are appealing to a person with confirmed mesothelioma in North Carolina or their family to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA , USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a person with confirmed mesothelioma in North Carolina or their family to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss financial compensation. We are extremely concerned that because of the Coronavirus people with mesothelioma were initially diagnosed with pneumonia-COVID-19-not with this rare cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. For this reason, the mesothelioma may have been diagnosed in a later stage.

"The reason we have endorsed and recommend attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because they are fulltime mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys, they have exclusively been doing this type of work for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. The reason we strongly suggest Erik Karst is because he is very-good-at explaining how the mesothelioma compensation process works and what a claim might be worth. For direct access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. You will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their campaign is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina including communities such as Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Asheville, or Wilmington. https://NorthCarolina.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from offering instant access to the nation’s most skilled mesothelioma lawyers the Center is offering the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in North Carolina. The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Duke Cancer Institute Durham, North Carolina: http://www.dukecancerinstitute.org/

* The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Chapel Hill, North Carolina: https://unclineberger.org/

* Comprehensive Cancer Center Winston-Salem North Carolina: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Comprehensive-Cancer-Center/

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in North Carolina. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma