This Mother’s Day: Spread LOVE and PROTECTION- One DIY Mask at a Time

Happy Mother's Day! A Mask Stitched with Love Yes, men can make masks too! This year, give your mother something special: A hand-made mask. Something that she will treasure for her lifetime!

The Army of Masks is a volunteer movement with a vital mission: to protect lives during COVID-19.

Mom, you gave me MY LIFE - now it is my turn to protect YOURS.” — Tonya Dickenson

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Army of Masks is a volunteer movement with a vital mission: to protect lives during COVID-19 . Its goal is to supply a DIY mask for every Canadian and American. Army of Masks has raised awareness of protective masks and coordinated production and delivery of free, DIY, non-medical cotton masks throughout North America.A Handmade Mask, Stitched with Love"Mom, you gave me MY LIFE - now it is my turn to protect YOURS", says Tonya Dickenson, Country Lead for Canada for the Army of Masks and its International Marketing and Strategic Planning Director. "We cannot put a price on life" she adds. With the upcoming Mothers’ day, the Army of Masks, is aiming to bring in a positive narrative around the country and world while helping to flatten the curve. Everyone is invited to celebrate Mothers' Day in a unique and precious way this year. “Give her the gift she will treasure for life: make her a mask”, says Tonya, “Let's show the world the power and beauty of sons’ and daughters' LOVE for their mothers and grandmothers”.We’re in this Together!On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Army of Masks received a boost from Dr. Roberta Bondar, the first female astronaut and neurologist in space and proud University of Guelph graduate. “I’m not asking for the moon, I’m asking you to stay home, keep calm, and even make a mask or two. That would be one small step for mankind, and one giant leap for Earth.” The nod came on the heels of support from the Ontario Home Economics Association (OHEA).Make a Mask, Volunteer & Protect LivesMore than 12,000 requests have been met so far for nurses, seniors’ centers, law enforcement personnel, homeless shelters, individual families … in North America. The number of masks made and delivered by the community is much larger, as volunteers also make masks for family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. At the Army of Masks, each mask is tracked and credited back to the sewer. Credit goes both to the mask makers AND their associations, churches etc.While the masks are not meant to replace surgical or N95 masks, they do help to slow the spread of COVID-19 (see recommendations by US and Canadian public health authorities*). Every mask can protect lives, alleviate pressure on overwhelmed health-care workers and help slow the spread of this vicious virus.Volunteers are needed to make masks (sew and non-sew instructions are available at the one-stop- shop website: www.armyofmasks.com ), deliver, coordinate and collect fabric and elastic donations. No cash donation is accepted.Meet the Mireille Bani, the founder and our angel partners: https://armyofmasks.com/ourteam/ Website: https://armyofmasks.com/ Canadian Public Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/armyofmasksCANADA/ Volunteer / Mask Maker Registration: https://armyofmasks.com/maker-registration-form/ Mask Requester: https://armyofmasks.com/need-masks-form/

Dr. Roberta Bondar's Special Appeal on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day



