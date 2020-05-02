Female Angel Investor Launches An Exclusive e-Learning Platform for Female Investors

Female Angel Investors

Female Angel Investor launches an e-learning platform, a members-only network that calls a number of female investors, private equity managers and VC's.

Women Investors Helping Other Women Investors” — Rose Vitale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Female Angel Investor, a one of a kind e-learning platform that offers insightful resource to a number of female investors and helps them to gain the exposure they require. This exclusive platform invites an accredited angel investor to join the network, nominate and gain access to the early-stage funding rounds to companies led by women. It also seeks to be the ideal platform for female founders to list their start-up to procure their subjection from the network of investors.

It also aims to enlighten the founders to introduce themselves to the eminent VC’s long before the capital is been raised. Apart from catering to the motivated and resourceful founders, Female Angel Investor also calls out the women who would like to gain more understanding about angel investing. A simple sign up process can benefit them to learn about educational events, resources and much more.

The largest female angel investors network aids to find investment opportunities, investor interviews, weekly podcast, and helps women join a force with thousands other like-minded individuals. ‘Join us today to gain an instant access to the most talented investors, mentors and experts who are more than happy to craft a business plan for you to manage and grow your investments under the leadership of Rose Vitale.’, as said by the management team at Female Angel Investors.

About Female Angel Investors:

The platform is a team of strong women investors, business professionals and entrepreneurs who aim to help one another reach the financial goal with proficient planning and managing.

For more information, feel free to browse https://femaleangelinvestor.com/

