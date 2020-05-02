Nigeria - COVID-19: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Before Treatment, Callous - Dr. Mamora

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, while responding to questions from media representatives at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Press briefing held on 1st of May, 2020 has declared that if there is any truth in the claims that some health care facilities are demanding that patients should bring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before they can be treated, as "callous, illegal, unacceptable and condemnable." Dr. Mamora said if the claim is found to be true, "We will pursue remedial measures for the patient."

The Honourable Minister of State who blew hot against the claimed practice that some health care facilities are insisting that patients who are reporting for COVID-19 treatment must bring Personal Protection Equipment before they could access treatment, appealed to Nigerians to assist to furnish the Presidential Task Force and Federal Ministry of Health with exact culprits, "to enable us deal with them."

"If it is taking place in our Federal Government Hospitals or in our Tertiary Hospitals or States Hospitals, wherever, we will take appropriate action", Dr. Mamora emphatically declared. On the Medical Fact Finding Team despatched to Kano State at height of the unexplained deaths in the State, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora declared that Federal Ministry of Health has an interim report. "We have an interim report. It was to enable us know the level of engagement with Kano State Government and the State's COVID-19 Response Team."

The Honourable Minister of State for Health also said the interim report got on Kano, will help the Federal Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to determine the level of engagement that should be in place with non-State actors - Faith based organizations, Civil Society Organizations, etc, even beyond COVID-19". On what is being done with the interim report on Kano, Dr. Mamora disclosed that "We have assembled enough resources - human health resources and others to help Kano.

Laboratories which were hitherto shut down have been reopened. Even what you called verbal autopsy has been carried out, we have begun to strengthen all facilities on ground - testing kits, plans and equipment for isolation centres, PPE, ambulances, have been despatched to Kano."

The Honourable Minister of State for Health further disclosed that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 would have been to Kano but for the demise of the father of the National Coordinator of the Interventionist body.



