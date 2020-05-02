Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (02-05-2020)

- 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today.

- The confirmed cases are: a 35 y/o Kenyan male truck driver who arrived via Busia border. Our tracking system shows that he returned to Kenya.

- A Ugandan male from Masindi District, who was confirmed from the rapid assessment survey.



