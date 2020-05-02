Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against HF Foods Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – HFFG

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HF Foods Group, Inc. (“HF Foods” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HFFG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California, and indexed under 20-cv-03967, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired HF Foods securities between August 23, 2018, and March 23, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased HF Foods securities during the Class Period, you have until May 28, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

HF Foods through its subsidiaries purports to market and distribute fresh produce, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about HF Foods’ business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (iii) HF Foods was “gaming” the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free-floating; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report (the “Report”) explaining in detail that HF Foods had, among other issues, failed to disclose: (i) transactions with related-parties; (ii) its flagrant misuse of shareholder funds; and (iii) its gaming of the FTSE/Russell Index criteria.

On this news, HF Foods’ stock price fell $2.52 per share, or over 20%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020, damaging investors.

