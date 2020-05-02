Ruling party committed to jobs and needy people

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 2 - The political bureau of the central committee of MPLA reaffirmed (Friday), in Luanda, its commitment to preserving jobs, support for needy families and people in the country. ,

In a note, about May 1st, International Workers' Day, which Angop had access to, the party organization says that, in honor of the heroic act of Chicago in 1886, it greets militantly and patriotically, all Angolan workers, with emphasis on those who with altruism, dedication and professional dignity take a tough fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the national economy, with profound implications for the lives and security of citizens, the MPLA reaffirms its commitment to preserving jobs and supporting families and populations in need.

The MPLA also welcomes the measures taken by the Government led by President João Lourenço to mitigate the negative consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, reiterating its firm commitment to labour stability and the revival of the national economy, in order to renew the feeling of confidence in the future of Angolans.

It calls on all citizens to comply with individual and collective responsibility for biosecurity rules and social protection measures defined in the State of Emergency, in order to ensure victory against the Covid-19 pandemic and a return to normality and a return to life conditioned by social confinement and restrictions.

"At this difficult time from an economic and social point of view that imposes great sacrifices and selfless efforts on the part of all citizens, the MPLA's Political Bureau extends a strong embrace of solidarity to the workers' collective and the union leaderships, hoping for better days for all Angolan families," it reads.

