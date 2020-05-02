Maxim Group LLC Announces Infectious Disease Virtual Conference to Be Hosted by M-Vest

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm today announces infectious disease virtual conference to be hosted by M-Vest.



The topic of infectious disease (ID) – particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic – is dominating the headlines and our daily lives, making the need for new anti-infectives even greater. Indeed, significant resources are being deployed to develop methods to contain, treat and perhaps even cure COVID-19, and to prepare for the next potential pandemic.



COVID-19 is a crisis that is adversely affecting all of us, but clearly presents investment opportunities. As a leading investment bank in the healthcare sector, Maxim Group is well-positioned to connect industry experts with the investment community. We offer our virtual conference to provide a forum for investors to better understand the challenges and opportunities in the ID space.



Please join us to hear from executives representing 16 biotech/pharma companies in various stages of development, from early-stage to commercialization. The virtual conference will not just cover COVID-19, but all three categories of anti-infectives: bacterial, fungal and viral.

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Time: 10:00am – 5pm ET

Location: M-Vest.com

Panel Topics:

Non-antibiotic Anti-Infectives

Antifungals

COVID-19 Vaccines and Monitoring

COVID-19 Therapeutics



If you are interested, please RSVP at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/Infectious-Disease-Virtual-Conference-2020.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

John Sergio

212-895-3552

jsergio@maximgrp.com



