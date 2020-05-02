Milkio Foods, New Zealand is reaching the global market as organic ghee manufacturer

Eat good Eat Milkio

TE RAPA, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milkio Foods is based in New Zealand, and the dairy company produces organic ghee from the best quality organic milk to add the holistic qualities of ghee at its best. As one of the committed organic ghee manufacturer of New Zealand, Milkio food offers a diligent emphasis on procuring pure organic quality ghee raw materials and the best possible authentic manufacturing environment to produce 100% pure grass-fed organic ghee, consumers love to have on their platter.Besides a well maintained USFDA certified facility, Milkio Foods controls the process of organic ghee manufacturing and a worldwide supply chain from Hamilton, New Zealand. Presently, as an organic ghee supplier , Milkio organic ghee is present in multiple countries like the USA, Australia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and the New Zealand market. The product is HALAL and KOSHER certified and that is why is widely accepted in the worldwide market.Milkio organic ghee is produced under stringent quality control. The quality parameters are supervised by the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), and Milkio Foods as the organic ghee manufacturer, and the sole supplier of Milkio Organic grass-fed ghee track the ingredients of each batch of ghee to the organic dairy farm of NZ from which it is collected. The ghee is certified by AsureQuality and BioGro New Zealand, which are the controlling body for organic certification in New Zealand that ensures that it is 100% organic product.Other than functioning as an organic ghee supplier, Milkio is also working in private ghee label and contract manufacturing business all across the world with their entire range of products including organic ghee.Milkio organic ghee is sugar-free, sodium-free, and does not pose the risk of food allergy for lactose intolerant people as it is lactose and casein free. The product is perfectly shelf-stable and carefully packed for its worldwide journey. As an organic ghee supplier, Milkio ghee product is available in online global stores also across the world.The New Zealand Food Safety Authority authorizes BIO-GRO, New Zealand Ltd, and AsureQuality New Zealand Limited as the official certifier of the organic label to the dairy farms. The certifiers or auditors generally check the dairy farm’s compliance with the pre-fixed organic standards of BioGro, AsureQuality, or the NZFSA‟s Technical Rules of Organic Production and appendices. The recognized organic trademarks of BIO-GRO, AsureQuality, or IFOAM (International Federation of Organic Agricultural Movements) bring the expected consumer trust of the unwavering quality of the endorsed product, which is available with Milkio organic ghee.The organic ghee manufacturer company holds the Organic by BIO-GRO certificate, therefore, meets the USDA Organic regulations too. Milkio organic ghee offers USDA Organic standard, which is a mark of quality assurance for the associated suppliers and Milkio consumers.Presently Milkio Foods is open to adding their associate partners to expand, strengthen, and broaden in its product supply chain across the world as a premium organic ghee supplier. The company is open to respond against private label and ghee contract manufacturing projects with marketing startups and giants wiling to explore the dairy market with premium dairy products. If you are interested to add a new dairy product portfolio without the obligation of maintaining your dairy manufacturing unit, Milkio has a profitable venture plan for you immediately.You can speak to Milkio representative at: Sales: +64 22 393 4656You can mail us at: contact@milkio.co.nzTo get more insight on the Milkio Foods you can browse at: https://milkio.co.nz/

