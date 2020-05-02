Larry O’Bryan of Louisville Donates to Optimist International

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although Lawrence J. O’Bryan’s parents had little money, they had plenty of heart to make up for it. The couple, who had not had the opportunity to get a good education, ensured their five children attended esteemed private Catholic schools and, afterward, college. It is his parents’ noble character that largely inspired Larry O’Bryan of Louisville to be the philanthropist he is today. Among his many contributions to the Louisville community, the CEO of TPC-KY, Inc., and founder of Pro-Active Media gives regularly to Blue Lick Optimist, a local division of Optimist International.Optimist International is a non-profit offering a broad range of social and community services, primarily focusing on youth education and empowerment. This includes sponsoring scholarships for young people, as well as establishing youth golf leagues and leadership development opportunities. The organization also includes community endeavors such as a Childhood Health and Wellness Program, Childhood Cancer Campaign, and respect for law/promotion of non-violence campaign, as well as youth safety events.The organization, as well as the Little Leagues it sponsors in Larry O’Bryan’s home-base of Louisville, represents some of Larry O’Bryan of Louisville’s biggest passions, including education, youth leadership development, and community improvement.Learn more about Optimist International by visiting https://www.optimist.org/ More on Larry O’Bryan of LouisvilleLarry O’Bryan graduated from Western Kentucky University with a double-major bachelor’s degree in government and journalism. After graduation, he worked for the 1980 Kentucky General Assembly during Gov. John Y. Brown’s administration and for the Kentucky Democratic Party in 1982. In 1995, he combined his passion and expertise for business and politics and founded Pro-Active Media.Among his many successes, one of the highlights of Larry O’Bryan’s career and Pro-Active Media’s history was leading the successful Democratic effort to defeat four-term Republican incumbent state senator Elizabeth Tori representing Hardin and Jefferson counties. His cutting-edge campaign strategy, a blend of broadcast TV, cable, direct mail, and phone communications, was praised by peers as the driving force behind the Democrats’ win. Larry O’Bryan’s forward-thinking also prompted him to produce and air the first hi-definition political TV ads in Kentucky.Throughout the years, Larry O’Bryan of Louisville and Pro-Active Media have secured numerous additional wins throughout Jefferson County and beyond. Pro-Active Media remains at the forefront of campaign media technology.For more information about Larry O'Bryan of Louisville, go to www.LarryOBryan.com . Learn more about Pro-Active Media here http://proactivemediaky.com/about.htm or watch a selection of their campaign videos on the Pro-Active Media YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDzO4Ngtx3le5Qr0ich7jTg/videos?view=0&sort=dd&shelf_id=0 . For more information on TPC-KY, Inc, visit https://www.tpclabels.com/



