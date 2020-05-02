Coronavirus - African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (40,746) deaths (1,689), and recoveries (13,383)

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (40,746) deaths (1,689), and recoveries (13,383) by region:

Central (3,703 cases; 114 deaths; 1,172 recoveries): Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon 2,069; 61; 934), Central African Republic (72; 0; 10), Chad (73; 5; 33), Congo (229; 9; 25), DRC (604; 32; 75), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (308; 4; 78), Sao Tome & Principe (18; 1; 4)

Eastern (4,060; 111; 1,724): Comoros (1; 0; 0), Djibouti (1,097; 2; 672), Eritrea (39; 0; 26), Ethiopia (133; 3; 66), Kenya (411; 21; 150), Madagascar (132; 0; 94), Mauritius (334; 10; 312), Rwanda (249; 0; 109), Seychelles (11; 0; 6), Somalia (601; 28; 31), South Sudan (45; 0; 0), Sudan (442; 31; 39), Tanzania (480; 16; 167), Uganda (85; 0; 52)

Northern (15,687; 1,075; 4,704): Algeria (4,154; 453; 1,821), Egypt (5,895; 406; 1,460), Libya (63; 3; 18), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (4,569; 171; 1,083), Tunisia (998; 41; 316)

Southern (6,380; 130; 2,514): Angola (25; 2; 6), Botswana (23; 1; 8), Eswatini (106; 1; 12), Malawi (37; 3; 9), Mozambique (79; 0; 10), Namibia (16; 0; 8), South Africa (5,951; 116; 2,382), Zambia (109; 3; 74), Zimbabwe (34; 4; 5)

Western (10,916; 259; 3,269): Benin (90; 2; 42), Burkina Faso (649; 44; 517), Cape Verde (123; 2; 18), Côte d'Ivoire (1,333; 15; 597), Gambia (12; 1; 9), Ghana (2,074; 17; 212), Guinea (1,537; 7; 342), Guinea-Bissau (257; 1; 19), Liberia (152; 18; 45), Mali (508; 26; 196), Niger (728; 33; 478), Nigeria (2,170; 68; 351), Senegal (1,024; 9; 356), Sierra Leone (136; 7; 21), Togo (123; 9; 66)



