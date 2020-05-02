Coronavirus – South Sudan: The Hiqh-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic - Friday 1 May 2020

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic held its 40' Meeting on the afternoon of Friday 1" May 2020 under the Chairmanship of H. E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, the First Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic.

The High-Level Taskforce was briefed on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation in South Sudan, the Region and the Globe by the Honourable Minister for Health.

The Honourable Minister informed the Taskforce that, the Public Health Laboratory released one Hundred and Thirty-Eight results. Of these, ten (10) cases were confirmed positive while one hundred and twenty eight (128) tests returned negative. The confirmed cases were: two truck drivers at Nimule Border Crossing, 6 contacts of case number six (6) and two (2) domestic travelers planning to travel to their home state. South Sudan now has Forty-Five (45) confirmed cases.

The High-Level Taskforce directs to waive the requirement for COVID-19 testing of all Humanitarian Aid workers on official travel to the states. All travelers, however, must observe a 14-day-quarantine prior to travel. Authorised health workers from the Ministry of Health must be allowed free regular access to the quarantine facility.

The High-Level Taskforce welcomes the work of the Justice Institutions and Rule of Law on the decongestions of prisons and detention centres, and urges the committee to expedite the process.

The High-Level Taskforce on Coronavirus (COVID­19) Pandemic remains seized of the situation.



