Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration’s Attempt to Undermine LGBTQ Health Care

“Today’s rule change is outrageous. It discriminates against LGBTQ Americans and their families, consistent with this Administration’s ongoing efforts to undermine equality. Enabling LGBTQ people to access health care without discrimination is not an infringement on others’ religious freedom; rather, it is a protection of these Americans’ freedom to lead healthy lives and receive the same quality of care as others. Shame on the Trump Administration for undertaking this change.

“House Democrats will continue to do everything in our power to protect LGBTQ Americans and their families from discrimination and ensure that all our people have access to quality, affordable health care. That’s why we passed the Equality Act last year and continue to defend the Affordable Care Act in court. I applaud the work of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, which has led the fight in the House on these critical issues, and I’ve been proud to partner with them in this work. We will not relent in our determination to end discrimination and ensure that all Americans can access opportunities like affordable health care equally.”