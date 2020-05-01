Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size Product in the U.S. Due to Undeclared Peanut on Outer Packaging

/EIN News/ -- EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product in the United States. This recall is being conducted because the outer packaging indicates that the product is Cheese variety, while the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is Peanut Butter variety. The outer carton does, however, provide an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product “May contain peanuts.” In addition, the inner package contains 16, 1.35oz. individually-wrapped six-cracker sandwiches that are properly labeled as RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and declare peanut as an ingredient. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.



This recall is limited exclusively to the RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other RITZ products, Mondelēz Global LLC products nor any other geographies outside the U.S. are included in or affected by this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

Family Size

(21.6 oz. carton)



0 44000 03826 7



18SEP20

20SEP20

28SEP20

29SEP20

30SEP20

01OCT20

02OCT20

(found on left side of carton)



There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product and we are issuing this recall as a precaution.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing peanut was distributed in outer packaging that did not list “peanut butter” in the ingredient statement. Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure that this issue does not recur.

Consumers who have this product should discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contact: Laurie Guzzinati 847-943-5678 news@mdlz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4357ec63-0945-4411-9bfc-e1412f5a636f

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size Ritz



