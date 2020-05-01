Panama : Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Panama

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

May 1, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

While Panama has been one of the most dynamic economies in Latin America over the last two decades, its strength is being tested by the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Panama is a service-based economy that is highly integrated in the world economy and vulnerable to the COVID-19 shock. The 2020 Article IV Consultation was concluded by the Executive Board on a lapse of time basis on March 24.