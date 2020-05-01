There were 439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,449 in the last 365 days.

Panama : Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Panama

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

May 1, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

While Panama has been one of the most dynamic economies in Latin America over the last two decades, its strength is being tested by the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Panama is a service-based economy that is highly integrated in the world economy and vulnerable to the COVID-19 shock. The 2020 Article IV Consultation was concluded by the Executive Board on a lapse of time basis on March 24.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/147

Subject:

Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

English

Publication Date:

May 1, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513542768/1934-7685

Stock No:

1PANEA2020003

Format:

Paper

Pages:

24

