Panama : Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Panama
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
May 1, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
While Panama has been one of the most dynamic economies in Latin America over the last two decades, its strength is being tested by the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Panama is a service-based economy that is highly integrated in the world economy and vulnerable to the COVID-19 shock. The 2020 Article IV Consultation was concluded by the Executive Board on a lapse of time basis on March 24.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/147
Subject:
English
Publication Date:
May 1, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513542768/1934-7685
Stock No:
1PANEA2020003
Format:
Paper
Pages:
24
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.