DEADLINE ALERT for CRON, WWE, TLRY, and NCLH: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON )

Class Period: May 9, 2019 – March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (2) that the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company’s ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE )

Class Period: February 7, 2019 – February 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that they were experiencing rising tension with the Saudi government and a breakdown in negotiations over a renewed broadcasting distribution deal; (2) that the Saudi government and its affiliates had failed to make millions of dollars in payments owed to WWE pursuant to existing contractual commitments between the parties, including at least $60 million owed in connection with the June 2019 Super ShowDown event; (3) that the Orbit Showcase Network ("OSN") had terminated the broadcast of WWE programming in the first quarter of 2019 despite a contractual obligation to continue such broadcasts and this cancellation was symptomatic of a deterioration in the business relationship between the parties; (4) that the OSN had rebuffed efforts to renew a distribution rights agreement on terms acceptable to WWE, and such renewal was unlikely to occur in 2019, if ever; (5) that WWE did not have the ability to expand its operations in the Middle East or within Saudi Arabia as had been represented to investors; (6) that the OSN had refused to restart the broadcast of WWE programming despite a contractual obligation to continue such broadcasts; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY )

Class Period: January 15, 2019 – March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the purported advantages of the ABG Agreement were significantly overstated; (2) that the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH )

Class Period: February 20, 2020 – March 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that they were employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) that as a result, defendants' statements regarding Norwegian's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

