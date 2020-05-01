WOW Unlimited Media Finalizes Changes to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) announced a change to the composition of its Board of Directors.



The Company reported on February 19, 2020, that Director Steve Hendry, Chair of the Audit Committee, would be resigning from the Board at the end of April 2020, after the release of the Company’s fiscal 2019 audited financial results. Mr. Hendry’s resignation was effective yesterday, April 30, 2020, and Director David Richards has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee to succeed Mr. Hendry.

“It has been a pleasure to serve as a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of WOW! Unlimited,” said Hendry. “However, my increasingly time-consuming professional obligations have made it difficult for me to devote the necessary time to these duties. I wish the company great success in the future.”

Michael Hirsh, Chairman, expressed the Company’s gratitude stating, “On behalf of the Board and the senior management team at WOW!, we would like to thank Steve for the tremendous contribution that he has made to the financial governance of our business. He has played a key leadership role for the past several years and he will be missed. We are fortunate that David Richards, with his strong financial experience, can step into the senior Audit Committee role and we look forward to his guidance as the Company grows into the future.”

David Richards added, “WOW! is a dynamic, creative company and an animation industry bellwether. I look forward to my role and responsibilities as a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee.”

WOW! Unlimited Media is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in Los Angeles, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios in Vancouver, which has a 25-year track record. The Company’s media assets include Channel Frederator Network, which is a Multi-Channel Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s leading streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The common voting shares of the Company (the “Common Voting Shares”) and variable voting shares of the Company (the “Variable Voting Shares”) are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) (TSX-V: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF). Website: www.wowunlimited.co

