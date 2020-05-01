Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will release results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after the market closes.



A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

Press Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Global PR Lead for Zoom

press@zoom.us

Investor Relations

Tom McCallum

Head of Investor Relations for Zoom

408.675.6738

investors@zoom.us



