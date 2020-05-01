Free Book on the Anatomic Basis of Vaginal Mesh Pain: Understand Your Treatment Options

Do you suffer from pudendal, obturator, or ilioinguinal neuralgia? Understand the conditions, obtain the medical care and, if necessary, legal care.

Catastrophic pain syndromes caused by transobturator slings and transvaginal mesh devices used for pelvic organ prolapse are simply not represented in the numerous matrix settlements to date.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Baughman, PLLC, a trial firm that specializes in medical device litigation, understands the magnitude of harm to women suffer caused by the catastrophic pain syndromes caused by the vaginal mesh:

“These devices were pushed onto the market with no competent data of safety and efficacy. They are placed in what are called ‘minimally invasive,’ minor surgical procedures.” More accurately, the sling devices are dangerous with designs that cause specific acute and latent neurological injuries and disabling pain syndromes. The injuries have destroyed the lives of many of the women that my firm represents and we have a path to obtain justice.” – Ben C. Martin, Esq.

Mr. Martin continues, “It is very apparent that many women across the United States suffer from intractable neuralgia pain from these devices, but many of those same women have not been diagnosed or treated for their specific injuries. We represent these victims. I hope that Dr. Vigna’s book will empower these victims to understand these conditions and obtain the medical care and, if necessary, legal care that they might require in trying to rebuild their lives.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “Catastrophic life-altering pain syndromes caused by transobturator slings and transvaginal mesh devices used for pelvic organ prolapse are simply not represented in the numerous matrix settlements to date and the pudendal and obturator neuralgia verdicts to date in the MDL reflect that.”

Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

