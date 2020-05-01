$500,000 Donation from SECU Foundation Assists Meals on Wheels NC with COVID-19 Relief

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has stepped up to assist Meals on Wheels North Carolina (MOWNC) with a $500,000 grant to help address increased food insecurities of our senior adult population during the pandemic. Many seniors are on a waiting list for meal assistance. This donation will expand the resources of MOWNC to deliver more nutritional meals to vulnerable seniors statewide. The grant is part of the joint commitment of $10 million toward COVID-19 relief ($5 million each) from the SECU Foundation and State Employees’ Credit Union.



Meals on Wheels North Carolina has been serving senior adults for 40 years. Their programs provide weekly meals to over 41,000 older North Carolinians in all 100 counties. MOWNC has identified over 400,000 seniors who struggle with hunger and isolation and an even higher number of individuals at-risk of being food insecure.

“The rippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been far-reaching, especially for our senior adult population,” stated Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “The need is immediate – and right now our donation is helping Meals on Wheels service providers meet the increased demand for the delivery of healthy meals to seniors impacted by this pandemic. We hope others will join our effort to ensure that those experiencing hunger vulnerability have access to the nutritious food they need.”

“Meals on Wheels North Carolina is profoundly grateful for SECU Foundation’s $500,000 gift,” said Alan Winstead, MOWNC Board member and Executive Director of MOW of Wake County. “This support will benefit the senior adult nutrition efforts in every county of the state. Senior hunger is very real in North Carolina, and the current pandemic only makes accessing healthy food even more difficult. This funding will make a very positive impact in helping seniors eat healthy, nutritious meals across the state. SECU Foundation definitely is a great model of neighbors helping neighbors.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. SECU serves 2.5 million members through 267 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $175 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

