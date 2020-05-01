Baudax Bio Announces Change in Location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to its Corporate Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that due to the emerging health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Company has changed the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) to its corporate headquarters at 490 Lapp Road, Malvern, Pennsylvania 19355. As previously announced, the meeting is being held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time).



Shareholders who vote their shares by proxy do not need to attend the Annual Meeting. Attendees may be subject to health screening procedures upon entering the building consistent with practices advised by governmental authorities or as otherwise in place for visitors to the Company’s corporate office, and seating may be limited to comply with applicable social distancing guidelines.

The Company urges all shareholders of record as of the Record Date of March 17, 2020 to promptly submit their proxy by executing and returning the proxy card previously mailed to them or by following the alternative voting procedures described on their proxy card.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The Company’s first commercial product, ANJESO™, had its New Drug Application approved by FDA on February 20, 2020 for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential Cox-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. As a non-opioid, IV meloxicam has the potential to overcome many of the issues associated with commonly prescribed opioid therapeutics, including respiratory depression, constipation, excessive nausea and vomiting, as well as having no addictive potential while maintaining meaningful analgesic effects for relief of pain. For more information please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio’s expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “goal”, “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication on this internet site and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Baudax Bio’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future results included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio’s business and future results included in Baudax Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger

(212) 600-1902

sam@argotpartners.com

claudia@argotpartners.com

Baudax Bio, Inc.

Ryan D. Lake

(484) 395-2436

rlake@baudaxbio.com



Media Contact:

Argot Partners

David Rosen

(212) 600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com









