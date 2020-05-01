Recro Announces Change in Location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to its Corporate Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) (the “Company”), a high-performing, revenue generating contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced that due to the emerging health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Company has changed the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) to its corporate headquarters at 490 Lapp Road, Malvern, Pennsylvania 19355. As previously announced, the meeting is being held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time).



Shareholders who vote their shares by proxy do not need to attend the Annual Meeting. Attendees may be subject to health screening procedures upon entering the building consistent with practices advised by governmental authorities or as otherwise in place for visitors to the Company’s corporate office, and seating may be limited to comply with applicable social distancing guidelines.

The Company urges all shareholders of record as of the Record Date of March 16, 2020 to promptly submit their proxy by executing and returning the proxy card previously mailed to them or by following the alternative voting procedures described on their proxy card.

About Recro

Recro is a revenue-generating contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, business, located in Gainesville, GA. The Company leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. These collaborations can result in revenue streams including royalties, profit sharing, research and development and manufacturing fees, which support continued operations for the business. For more information please visit www.recrogainesville.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Recro’s expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Recro or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Recro as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Recro’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Recro assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Recro’s actual performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties included in Recro’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:



Argot Partners

Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger

(212) 600-1902

sam@argotpartners.com

claudia@argotpartners.com

Recro Pharma, Inc.

Ryan D. Lake

(484) 395-2436

rlake@recropharma.com

Media Contact:

Argot Partners

David Rosen

(212) 600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.