Toromont Announces Election of Board of Directors
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) (“Toromont”) is pleased to announce that on May 1, 2020, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2020 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|Nominee
|
Total
Votes For
|
Percentage of
Votes In Favour
|
Total Votes
Withheld
|
Percentage of
Votes Withheld
|
Total Votes
|1. Peter J. Blake
|65,212,585
|99.97%
|20,939
|0.03%
|65,233,524
|2. Jeffery S. Chisholm
|64,738,996
|99.24%
|494,528
|0.76%
|65,233,524
|3. Cathryn E. Cranston
|64,625,338
|99.07%
|608,186
|0.93%
|65,233,524
|4. James W. Gill
|65,214,686
|99.97%
|18,838
|0.03%
|65,233,524
|5. Wayne S. Hill
|64,302,912
|98.57%
|930,612
|1.43%
|65,233,524
|6. Sharon L. Hodgson
|64,811,081
|99.35%
|422,443
|0.65%
|65,233,524
|7. Scott J. Medhurst
|65,214,715
|99.97%
|18,809
|0.03%
|65,233,524
|8. Robert M. Ogilvie
|62,430,773
|95.70%
|2,802,751
|4.30%
|65,233,524
|9. Katherine A. Rethy
|64,795,179
|99.33%
|438,345
|0.67%
|65,233,524
|10. Richard G. Roy
|64,184,450
|98.39%
|1,049,074
|1.61%
|65,233,524
About Toromont
Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.
For more information contact:
|Michael S. McMillan
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.