AKAZOO S.A. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of  New York against Akazoo S.A.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York announces on behalf of investors who purchased Akazoo S.A. ("Akazoo" or the Company") (NASDAQ: SONG) securities between September 11, 2019 and April 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:

that Akazoo overstated its revenue, profits, and cash holdings;



that Akazoo holds significantly lesser music distribution rights than it has stated and implied;



that as opposed to Akazoo’s continued statements, it does not operate in 25 countries;



that Akazoo has a significantly smaller user base than it states;



that Akazoo has closed its headquarters and other offices around the world; and



as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On April 20, 2020, Quintessential Capital gave a presentation regarding Akazoo, stating that the Company looks like an accounting scheme because its users, subscribers, revenue and profit may be "profoundly overstated."



On this news, Akazoo's share price fell as much as $0.71, or over 26%, during intraday trading on April 20, 2020.

