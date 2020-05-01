There were 581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,605 in the last 365 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Net income for the first quarter was $0.27 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to $0.14 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

Net loan balances decreased by $7.6 million, or 2.70% during the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, driven by a $7.2 million decline in the indirect automobile loan portfolio, as compared to an increase of $0.2 million, or 0.08% during the same period of 2019.  At March 31, 2020, Bancorp had total assets of $380.5 million.  Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, paid its 111th consecutive quarterly dividend on May 1, 2020.

"The Company is highly focused on navigating the current challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.  While we expect to see an adverse impact to our earnings in the near term, we are confident that we have the right leadership, a solid balance sheet and strong risk management to manage well through the situation," said John D. Long, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “The decrease in net interest income and increase in net interest margin from the year-ago quarter were primarily due to declines in balances and change in the mix of the loan and investment security portfolios, combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  The decline in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities is primarily attributable to the five rate cuts by the Federal Reserve from August 2019 through March 2020 with the March 15th movement lowering the federal funds rate to a range of 0% - 0.25%.”

Commenting on the first quarter results, Mr. Long continued, “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe disruptions to the global economy and the markets in which we operate.  Our top concerns have shifted to servicing the immediate liquidity needs of our clients, ensuring the health and well-being of our employees and supporting the communities in which we live and serve.  Our teams have been working tirelessly to assist clients by executing the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) enacted as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act stimulus legislation, assisting with payment forbearance as appropriate and other relief programs.  We have executed our strategic pandemic plan, which included implementing remote work arrangements to the fullest extent possible, separating individual departments, operating branch lobbies by appointment only, and fully staffing all branch drive-thru lanes.  We are communicating with and encouraging our customers to use our Automatic Teller Machines, online banking, mobile banking and bill pay and are actively promoting social distancing in all aspects of our everyday business.”

In closing, Mr. Long added, “In these very unusual times, our strength and resolve enable us to take exceptional care of our customers, employees and communities.  Based on our capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, on- and off-balance sheet liquidity, strong loan diversification, and current economic conditions within the markets we serve, management expects to navigate the uncertainties associated with the pandemic and remain well-capitalized.  We are closely monitoring the rapid developments regarding the pandemic and remain confident in our long-term strategic vision.”

COVID-19 Operational Response

The Company has business continuity plans in place that cover a variety of potential impacts to business operations.  These plans are periodically reviewed and tested and have been designed to protect the ongoing viability of bank operations in the event of a disruption such as a pandemic.  Beginning in early March 2020, the Company activated its pandemic preparedness plan.  Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Governor, the Company implemented enhanced cleaning practices for bank facilities and provided guidance to employees and customers on best practices to minimize the spread of the virus.  The Company modified delivery channels with a shift to drive thru only service at the banking offices supplemented by appointments for service in the office lobbies.  The Company also encouraged the use of online and mobile channels.

To help ensure the availability of staff across all Company locations and departments, the Company took several steps including transitioning many support positions to remote only to minimize the potential for the infection of an entire department or area.  On any given day, approximately 30% of the Company’s employee base are working remotely.  The Company has enhanced its remote work capabilities by providing additional laptops and various audio and video meeting technologies.

We are actively participating in the SBA PPP program and expect to fund it with minimal capital impact.  Under this program, the Bank approved 75 loan requests as of April 30, 2020 that were authorized by the SBA for approximately $13.6 million.

The State of Maryland issued stay-at-home order has disrupted non-essential businesses, caused large disruptions in spending and caused widespread furloughs and layoffs within the workforce.  In response to requests from borrowers who have experienced pandemic-related business or personal cash flow interruptions, and in accordance with recently issued regulatory guidance, we have made short-term loan modifications involving payment deferrals.  As of April 30, 2020, approximately 205 loans with balances of $37.5 million have been approved.

Highlights for the First Three Months of 2020

Total interest income declined $0.2 million or 5.7% to $3.5 million, driven by decreases in interest income on loans and investment securities consistent with declines in the balances of these portfolios, and lower interest earned on overnight funds, mainly attributable to lower market rates.  Beyond pricing pressure/competition and the absolute low level of rates, the current economic outlook and prospects of a sustained historic low interest rate environment will likely continue to place pressure on net interest margin.  Exacerbating the above, the Company has maintained significantly higher levels of excess balance sheet liquidity during the first quarter of 2020.

As a result of minimal charge-offs, reduction in our loan portfolio and strong credit discipline, we were able to recapture a portion of loan loss reserves in the first quarter of 2020.  Bancorp has strong liquidity and capital positions that provide ample capacity for future growth, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 13.33% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 13.46% for the same period of 2019.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was 0.28%, as compared to 0.14% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.  Return on average equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was 2.98%, as compared to 1.59% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.  Higher net income and lower average asset balances primarily drove the higher return on average assets; while higher net income primarily drove the higher return on average equity.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $12.67 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $12.23 per share at March 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels.  The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 12.63% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 12.51% at March 31, 2019.  Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $380.5 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.4 million or 1.15%, from $384.9 million at December 31, 2019.  Investment securities were $70.2 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.84%, from $71.5 million at December 31, 2019.  Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $277.0 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $7.7 million or 2.73%, from $284.7 million at December 31, 2019.  Cash and cash equivalents increased $4.8 million or 35.97%, from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. 

Total deposits were $321.8 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.4 million or 0.11%, from $321.4 million at December 31, 2019.  Noninterest-bearing deposits were $113.3 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $6.1 million or 5.70%, from $107.2 million at December 31, 2019.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances increased, as customers maintained higher levels of liquidity due to economic uncertainty.  Interest-bearing deposits were $208.5 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $5.8 million or 2.69%, from $214.3 million at December 31, 2019.  Total borrowings were $20.0 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $5.0 million or 20.00%, from $25.0 million at December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity was $35.9 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.2 million or 0.50%, from $35.7 million at December 31, 2019.  The $0.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss drove the increase in stockholders’ equity.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained sound and reflected no impact related to the pandemic at March 31, 2020.  Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 1.26% of total assets at March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.86% for the same period of 2019.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $0.27 million, as compared to $0.14 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 totaled $3.05 million, as compared to $3.14 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.  Average earning-asset balances decreased $20 million to $366 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $386 million for the same period of 2019.  Competitive loan origination pressures as well as a declining interest rate environment drove the decrease in average interest-earning asset balances and yields.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was 3.34%, as compared to 3.30% for the same period of 2019, an increase of 0.04%.  Lower average balances and yields on interest-earning assets and lower cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities were the primary drivers of the results.  The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $20 million while the yield decreased 0.07%.  The cost of funds decreased 0.10% from 0.63% to 0.53% primarily due to the $17 million reduction in borrowed funds year-over-year.

The negative provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $80,000, as compared to a positive provision of $173,000 for the same period of 2019.  The decrease for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, primarily reflects a decrease in the balance of the loan portfolio and net charge offs.  As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $1.92 million at March 31, 2020, representing 0.69% of total loans, as compared to $2.61 million, or 0.87% of total loans at March 31, 2019.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $255,000, as compared to $282,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.  

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, noninterest expense was $3.04 million, as compared to $3.08 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.  The primary contributors to the $0.04 million decrease, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 were decreases in salary and employee benefits, telephone costs and other expenses, offset by increases in occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting and other professional fees, data processing and item processing services and loan collection costs.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, income tax expense was $75,000 compared with $36,000 for the same period a year earlier.  The effective tax rate was 21.94%, compared with 21.12% for the same period a year ago. 

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland.  Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County.  The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.  The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans.  The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers.  Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.  These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions.  Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true.  For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
           
  March 31,   March 31,   December 31,
  2020
   2019
   2019
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 2,658     $ 2,341     $ 2,420  
Interest bearing deposits with banks and federal funds sold   15,413       14,194       10,870  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   18,071       16,535       13,290  
           
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   70,172       61,420       71,486  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   1,199       1,439       1,437  
           
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   276,960       299,417       284,738  
Allowance for loan losses   (1,918 )     (2,605 )     (2,066 )
Loans, net   275,042       296,812       282,672  
           
Real estate acquired through foreclosure   705       705       705  
Premises and equipment, net   3,900       3,901       3,761  
Bank owned life insurance   8,062       7,900       8,023  
Deferred tax assets, net   611       1,197       672  
Accrued interest receivable   970       1,110       961  
Accrued taxes receivable   1,174       1,221       1,221  
Prepaid expenses   374       515       406  
Other assets   220       304       308  
Total Assets $ 380,500     $ 393,059     $ 384,942  
           
LIABILITIES          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 113,264     $ 107,249     $ 107,158  
Interest-bearing deposits   208,516       224,364       214,282  
Total Deposits   321,780       331,613       321,440  
           
Short-term borrowings   20,000       25,000       25,000  
Defined pension liability   323       298       317  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   2,540       1,693       2,505  
Total Liabilities   344,643       358,604       349,262  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,830,358, 2,817,821, and 2,827,473 shares as of March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2019, respectively.   2,830       2,818       2,827  
Additional paid-in capital   10,554       10,433       10,525  
Retained earnings   22,522       21,919       22,537  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (49 )     (715 )     (209 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   35,857       34,455       35,680  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 380,500     $ 393,059     $ 384,942  
           


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
       
    Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2020
   2019
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest income      
Interest and fees on loans $ 3,071     $ 3,189  
Interest and dividends on securities   381       400  
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold   47       120  
Total Interest Income   3,499       3,709  
       
Interest expense      
Interest on deposits   325       332  
Interest on short-term borrowings   126       238  
Total Interest Expense   451       570  
       
Net Interest Income   3,048       3,139  
Provision for loan losses   (80 )     173  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,128       2,966  
       
Noninterest income      
Service charges on deposit accounts   56       61  
Other fees and commissions   159       178  
Gain on securities sold   1       3  
Income on life insurance   39       40  
Total Noninterest Income   255       282  
       
Noninterest expenses      
Salary and employee benefits   1,705       1,770  
Occupancy and equipment expenses   331       314  
Legal, accounting and other professional fees   252       232  
Data processing and item processing services   234       176  
FDIC insurance costs   51       56  
Advertising and marketing related expenses   25       27  
Loan collection costs   67       13  
Telephone costs   47       66  
Other expenses   329       423  
Total Noninterest Expenses   3,039       3,077  
       
Income before income taxes   343       171  
Income tax expense   (75 )     (36 )
       
  Net income $ 268     $ 135  
       
Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.09     $ 0.05  
       



GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019        
(dollars in thousands)                  
                   
                   
              Accumulated    
      Additional       Other   Total
  Common   Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive   Stockholders'
  Stock   Capital   Earnings   (Loss)/Income   Equity
Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 2,814   $ 10,401   $ 22,066     $ (1,230 )   $ 34,051  
                   
Net income   -     -     135       -       135  
Cash dividends, $0.10 per share   -     -     (282 )     -       (282 )
Dividends reinvested under                  
dividend reinvestment plan   4     32     -       -       36  
Other comprehensive income   -     -     -       515       515  
Balance, March 31, 2019 $ 2,818   $ 10,433   $ 21,919     $ (715 )   $ 34,455  
                   
                   
              Accumulated    
      Additional       Other   Total
  Common   Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive   Stockholders'
  Stock   Capital   Earnings   (Loss)/Income   Equity
Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 2,827   $ 10,525   $ 22,537     $ (209 )   $ 35,680  
                   
Net income   -     -     268       -       268  
Cash dividends, $0.10 per share   -     -     (283 )     -       (283 )
Dividends reinvested under                  
dividend reinvestment plan   3     29     -       -       32  
Other comprehensive income   -     -     -       160       160  
Balance, March 31, 2020 $ 2,830   $ 10,554   $ 22,522     $ (49 )   $ 35,857  
                   

 


THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE                
CAPITAL RATIOS                      
(dollars in thousands)                      
                       
                       
                    To Be Well
                    Capitalized Under
           To Be Considered
 		    Prompt Corrective
           Adequately Capitalized
 		    Action Provisions
  Amount Ratio   Amount Ratio   Amount Ratio
As of March 31, 2020:                      
(unaudited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   35,730 12.63 %     12,726 4.50 %     18,382 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital   37,698 13.33 %     22,624 8.00 %     28,280 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital   35,730 12.63 %     16,968 6.00 %     22,624 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage   35,730 9.34 %     15,309 4.00 %     19,137 5.00 %
                       
As of December 31, 2019:                      
(unaudited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 35,693 12.47 %   $ 12,878 4.50 %   $ 18,602 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,797 13.21 %   $ 22,895 8.00 %   $ 28,619 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 35,693 12.47 %   $ 17,171 6.00 %   $ 22,895 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage $ 35,693 9.26 %   $ 15,414 4.00 %   $ 19,268 5.00 %
                       
As of March 31, 2019:                      
(unaudited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 34,681 12.51 %   $ 12,472 4.50 %   $ 18,014 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,311 13.46 %   $ 22,172 8.00 %   $ 27,715 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 34,681 12.51 %   $ 16,629 6.00 %   $ 22,172 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage $ 34,681 8.68 %   $ 15,983 4.00 %   $ 19,978 5.00 %
                       

 


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY    
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA            
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,   December 31,
   2020     2019     2019     2019 
  (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
               
Financial Data              
Assets $ 380,500     $ 384,942     $ 393,059     $ 384,942  
Investment securities   70,172       71,486       61,420       71,486  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)   276,960       284,738       299,417       284,738  
Allowance for loan losses   1,918       2,066       2,605       2,066  
Deposits   321,780       321,439       331,613       321,440  
Borrowings   20,000       25,000       25,000       25,000  
Stockholders' equity   35,857       35,680       34,455       35,680  
Net income   268       539       135       1,599  
               
Average Balances              
Assets $ 382,949     $ 385,603     $ 400,064     $ 387,315  
Investment securities   70,779       68,245       69,939       65,315  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)   281,335       286,427       299,506       292,075  
Deposits   320,606       327,048       323,282       324,565  
Borrowings   23,692       20,323       41,181       25,573  
Stockholders' equity   36,162       35,602       34,346       35,104  
               
Performance Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets   0.28 %     0.55 %     0.14 %     0.41 %
Annualized return on average equity   2.98 %     6.00 %     1.59 %     4.55 %
Net interest margin   3.34 %     3.42 %     3.30 %     3.39 %
Dividend payout ratio   105 %     52 %     208 %     71 %
Book value per share $ 12.67     $ 12.62     $ 12.23     $ 12.62  
Basic and diluted net income per share   0.09       0.19       0.05       0.57  
Cash dividends declared per share   0.10       0.10       0.10       0.40  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding   2,829,375       2,826,408       2,816,518       2,821,608  
               
Asset Quality Ratios              
Allowance for loan losses to loans   0.69 %     0.73 %     0.87 %     0.73 %
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans   1.46 %     1.45 %     0.90 %     1.42 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans   46.7 %     49.8 %     104.7 %     49.8 %
Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans   0.10 %     0.09 %     0.15 %     0.12 %
               
Capital Ratios              
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   12.63 %     12.47 %     12.51 %     12.47 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio   12.63 %     12.47 %     12.51 %     12.47 %
Leverage Ratio   9.34 %     9.26 %     8.68 %     9.26 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio   13.33 %     13.21 %     13.46 %     13.21 %

 

For further information contact:

Jeffrey D. Harris, Chief Financial Officer
410-768-8883
jdharris@bogb.net
106 Padfield Blvd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

